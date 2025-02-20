Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End make the trip to Coventry City on Saturday

Preston North End midfielder Mads Frokjaer is a doubt for this weekend’s match at Coventry City.

The Dane finished Tuesday night’s game at home to Millwall limping, after a challenge towards the end of the 1-1 draw. While that could be a blow for PNE against the Sky Blues there was better news on centre-back Lewis Gibson, who also took a knock late on.

Speaking on Thursday, PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “Yes, fine. It was a collision. You saw him holding his knee, he'll be fine. Mads is carrying something. He’s a doubt; we’ll have to see how he is. Mads has done well.”

“Mads has done well. I spoke to him a lot about where we think he's at his best and what he needs to do to produce that really consistently. I felt in those two games he did perform that way and he was consistent again.

“So, I think that's something that both myself and Mads can be certain will help him. Because of the minutes, because he’s been carrying bits, he didn't start the other day. Hopefully he'll be fine.”

Frokjaer missing out would likely present another opportunity for Sam Greenwood to start, after being brought back into the starting lineup in midweek. Fellow attacking Duane Holmes is out for the season with a fractured Fibular.

Heckingbottom added: “If not, then it's Sam and we'll try and get Sam back to those levels he was showing early on as well. Because again, I've used Sam in different positions and because of how he is as a lad, and the personality, he'll do anything for the team, anything to play, anything to win.

“And we've used him in midfield a lot, a little bit deeper. But undoubtedly, he's better high up the pitch and in the middle of the pitch. So, it'll be good for him. Keano is back now so if everyone's fit and available, we've got really good options.”

“Progressing well.”

Jack Whatmough is not expected to feature again this season after suffering an injury blow against Wycombe Wanderers. Fellow defender Jordan Storey remains a way off; Heckingbottom provided an update on the number 14 as well as captain Ben Whiteman - who has been out for a month.

“(It was Storey’s) ankle,” said Heckingbottom. “You could see it on the video, slow motion, he's turned his ankle. It doesn't look pretty. They're happy with how he's progressing but he’s nowhere near close. Ben is closer... Ben’s closer than Jordan.

“I've seen Ben running today on the grass. So, he's progressing well and I think they're trying to hold him back. He's feeling really good about it but they're just aware it takes a certain amount of time to heal anyway. So, I think at the minute they're holding Ben back.”