Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Preston North End are back in Championship action with a home clash against Sunderland this weekend. The Lilywhites drew 1-1 away at Bristol City at Ashton Gate on the opening day of the new season after summer striker signing Will Keane’s late equaliser in front of the away fans.

They then lost on penalties to League Two side Salford City in the Carabao Cup last time out after a 2-2 draw after normal time so will be eager to bounce back from that with a positive result against Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats. Here is a look at how Preston could line-up this Saturday...

1. Freddie Woodman

Preston's number one has stayed put so far in this window.

1. Freddie Woodman

Preston’s number one has stayed put so far in this window.

Photo Sales
2. Brad Potts

He didn't feature against Salford last time out.

2. Brad Potts

He didn’t feature against Salford last time out.

Photo Sales
3. Jordan Storey

The defender is a key player at the back for the Lilywhites.

3. Jordan Storey

The defender is a key player at the back for the Lilywhites.

Photo Sales
4. Liam Lindsay

The former Barnsley man was ever-present last term.

4. Liam Lindsay

The former Barnsley man was ever-present last term.

Photo Sales
