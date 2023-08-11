Preston North End are back in Championship action with a home clash against Sunderland this weekend. The Lilywhites drew 1-1 away at Bristol City at Ashton Gate on the opening day of the new season after summer striker signing Will Keane’s late equaliser in front of the away fans.

They then lost on penalties to League Two side Salford City in the Carabao Cup last time out after a 2-2 draw after normal time so will be eager to bounce back from that with a positive result against Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats. Here is a look at how Preston could line-up this Saturday...