Preston North End predicted XI for Reading contest
Preston North End travel to Reading this evening as they play in front of the cameras.
By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago
North End go in search of their third win in just six dayt after success against Middlesbrough and Swansea City since Saturday.
The Royals on the other hand have lost and drawn their last two, but are on home soil for the clash.
PNE do not have the best of records against the hosts going into the game, winning just one of their last nine games against Reading, but have a chance to go into the play-offs with a win.
Here’s how we think Ryan Lowe will line up…
