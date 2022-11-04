North End go in search of their third win in just six dayt after success against Middlesbrough and Swansea City since Saturday.

The Royals on the other hand have lost and drawn their last two, but are on home soil for the clash.

PNE do not have the best of records against the hosts going into the game, winning just one of their last nine games against Reading, but have a chance to go into the play-offs with a win.

Here’s how we think Ryan Lowe will line up…

1. GK: Freddie Woodman After claiming his 11th clean sheet in just 19 league matches, Freddie Woodman should keep his palce on Friday. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2. CB: Jordan Storey Storey's excellent season so far continued this week, with a goal against Middlesbrough and he is likely to keep his place in a back three. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3. CB: Liam Lindsay The Scot has been the standout so far this season and when fit, should always be in North End's side at the moment. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

4. CB: Andrew Hughes Restored to the starting XI on Tuesday, it looked like Hughes has never been away alongside Storey and Lindsay, despite it being around six weeks since they last played together. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales