Preston North End predicted XI for clash with Sheffield United

Preston North End head to Sheffield this weekend in the hopes of keeping their play-off push alive.

By Tom Sandells
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Sheffield United are the hosts, the second placed side in the Championship who won promotion on Wednesday. After snatching a last minute draw in their last game, North End will be hoping to go one better this weekend as only a win would realistically give them a chance of making it into the top six.

PNE will be without captain Alan Browne, Robbie Brday, Ched Evans and Emil Riis and Greg Cunningham for the game.

Here’s how we think Ryan Lowe might line his side up...

Troy Parrott seems to have the best relationship with Tom Cannon when he's on the pitch and PNE will need to do whatever they can to get the best chance of goals.

1. ST: Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott seems to have the best relationship with Tom Cannon when he's on the pitch and PNE will need to do whatever they can to get the best chance of goals. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

North End's clear first choice goalkeeper, Freddie Woodman will start if fit.

2. GK: Freddie Woodman

North End's clear first choice goalkeeper, Freddie Woodman will start if fit. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

With Bambo Diaby banned, Jordan Storey has the right centre half spot all to himself, and he's rarely let PNE down this season.

3. CB: Jordan Storey

With Bambo Diaby banned, Jordan Storey has the right centre half spot all to himself, and he's rarely let PNE down this season. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Patrick Bauer was excellent in North End's last game and with Liam Lindsay currently out of favour and Bambo Diaby banned, assuming Ryan Lowe plays three at the back, he looks set to start.

4. CB: Patrick Bauer

Patrick Bauer was excellent in North End's last game and with Liam Lindsay currently out of favour and Bambo Diaby banned, assuming Ryan Lowe plays three at the back, he looks set to start. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

