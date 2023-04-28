Preston North End predicted XI for clash with Sheffield United
Preston North End head to Sheffield this weekend in the hopes of keeping their play-off push alive.
By Tom Sandells
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
Sheffield United are the hosts, the second placed side in the Championship who won promotion on Wednesday. After snatching a last minute draw in their last game, North End will be hoping to go one better this weekend as only a win would realistically give them a chance of making it into the top six.
PNE will be without captain Alan Browne, Robbie Brday, Ched Evans and Emil Riis and Greg Cunningham for the game.
Here’s how we think Ryan Lowe might line his side up...
