Preston North End predicted XI for Championship clash with Luton Town at Deepdale

Preston North End face Luton Town on Wednesday night in the Championship, looking to bounce back from two defeats in a row.

By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago

The Lilywhites were beaten by Burnley at the weekend, 3-0, and Bristol City at home the week before.

They now have to avoid defeat in order to avoid a piece of unwanted history – six defeats in a row at Deepdale for the first time in the club’s history.

Ryan Lowe has hinted at making some changes to his side and he needs a win, with what should be a fully fit squad to choose from.

1. Ryan Lowe could make changes

Preston North End's Tom Cannon under pressure from Burnley's Josh Brownhill

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

2. GK: Freddie Woodman

Freddie Woodman has been one of the most consistent players for North End this season and has done nothing wrong to lose his place.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3. CB: Jordan Storey

North End need to keep more clean sheets but unless Bambo Diaby comes in on the right side, there's no clear replacement for Storey, who in fairness has not been bad.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. CB: Andrew Hughes

A consistent performer on the left side of the defence. Greg Cunningham could also potentially come into the side but even if he does he could be down the middle with Hughes still on the left.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

