Preston North End predicted XI for Championship clash with Luton Town at Deepdale
Preston North End face Luton Town on Wednesday night in the Championship, looking to bounce back from two defeats in a row.
By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago
The Lilywhites were beaten by Burnley at the weekend, 3-0, and Bristol City at home the week before.
They now have to avoid defeat in order to avoid a piece of unwanted history – six defeats in a row at Deepdale for the first time in the club’s history.
Ryan Lowe has hinted at making some changes to his side and he needs a win, with what should be a fully fit squad to choose from.
