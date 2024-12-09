It's a trip to south Wales on Wednesday night for the Lilywhites

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to tinker too much with his team selection on Wednesday night.

After drawing 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, it’s a trip to Cardiff City up next for the Lilywhites. Robbie Brady has recently returned to training, but did not make the squad at Hillsborough and will be eased back into match action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With everyone else fully fit - and assuming there were no knocks suffered in the Owls clash - it will be a case of considering changes to his XI. Most players put in strong performances against Danny Rohl’s outfit; PNE played well for the vast majority and it was a contest they ought to have won.

Between the sticks, Freddie Woodman came straight back into the side after his one-game suspension. The number one saved a penalty, but let in a tame Wednesday goal. Having recalled him immediately though, it would be a surprise if Heckingbottom didn’t stick by the shot-stopper.

Liam Lindsay is back in the fold after injury, but Jack Whatmough didn’t do a great deal wrong and will hope to retain his place in the team. That said, the Scot could well return - having been preferred to Whatmough, in the heart of defence, prior to his injury.

Out wide, Brad Potts put in a big shift and was visibly fatigued in tough conditions at Hillsborough. But, with Brady not back yet - and Jeppe Okkels having not made the squad last weekend - another start for Potts seems on the cards. Or, Heckingbottom could turn to former Bluebirds man, Josh Bowler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old did start against West Brom recently and put in a steady display. Up top, Emil Riis should be given the nod again after scoring two in two. Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Mads Frokjaer and Sam Greenwood all impressed in South Yorkshire and will most likely stay in the midfield.

PNE predicted XI vs Cardiff City: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sam Greenwood, Mads Frokjaer, Emil Riis.