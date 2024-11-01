Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is expected to bring several players back into his starting lineup on Saturday.

It’s Bristol City at Deepdale, next up for the Lilywhites. Wednesday night saw the PNE chief make six changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal - which resulted in a 0-3 defeat. From the Gunners encounter, the likes of Freddie Woodman, Liam Lindsay and Jeppe Okkels could well keep their places.

But, club captain Ben Whiteman is backed to return - along with in-form midfielders Ali McCann and Mads Frokjaer. Number nine, Emil Riis, will almost certainly come back in and lead the line too. Robbie Brady, Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic are all unavailable.