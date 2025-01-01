Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryan Ledson pulled a goal back in the second half for Preston after Callum Styles and Josh Maja (2) scored first half goals for Albion

Preston North End started the new year with a 3-1 defeat away to West Brom.

Here are our player ratings from The Hawthorns...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: Let down by those in front of him for the goals really. Kept out a flicked effort from Styles before he did score. 6

Jordan Storey: Not the afternoon he would’ve wanted on the back of signing that new contract. Johnston sold him for the first goal. Couldn’t block the second. Put in some last ditch tackles. 4

Jack Whatmough: Kept his head up but some suspect defending for a couple of the Albion goals. 4

Liam Lindsay: Had a difficult day on the left of that back three. Was caught up the pitch for West Brom’s third goal. 4

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Got up and down the left and asked some questions going forward. His individual performance wasn’t the worst. 6

Josh Bowler: Tried to be positive on the ball but lacked end product. Made way at half time with West Brom having had lots of joy down that side. 5

Ali McCann: No lack of fight or effort in there but had a lack of support around him. Picked up a booking for a frustrated lunge in the second half and then made way. 6

Stefan Thordarson: Off the pace and taken off at half-time. Didn’t cover himself in glory for Albion’s first two goals. 4

Mads Frokjaer: Didn’t impact the game a great deal upon his return to the side. Found pockets in the second half at times. 5

Sam Greenwood: Saw a shot saved in the first half and picked out Kesler-Hayden which led to a chance. Didn’t quite look himself though physically. 5.5

Emil Riis: Never stopped running the hard yards up there. Some tidy back-to-goal play and his pace was a threat at times but couldn’t grab that goal. Saw a fierce shot saved second half. 6

Substitutes

Duane Holmes: Came on and held his own down the right. A lively second half display. 7

Ben Whiteman: Steady second half shift in the middle of the par. Got on the ball and kept it moving 7

Ryan Ledson: Tucked his goal away well and sparked improvement in the PNE performance with his aggression and intensity. 7.5

Milutin Osmajic: Worked the ball back to Ledson for the goal. Some loose play but caused Albion’s defenders some problems at times. 6

Will Keane: Introduced in the closing stages to try and inspire a comeback but couldn’t. 6