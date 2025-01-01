West Brom 3-1 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as damage done in dire first half
Paul Heckingbottom's side were in good spirits as they headed to The Hawthorns for their first match of 2025. This has - that wonderful night after signing Cameron Archer aside - been a notoriously difficult venue for Preston North End teams to play. The hope though was that, on the back of successive league wins, PNE could go, compete and take something back up the road - five weeks on from drawing with the Baggies at Deepdale.
The drop of team news at two o'clock revealed a blow though, with Andrew Hughes absent through illness. PNE had missed the Welshman in their pre-Christmas defeat to Queens Park Rangers and his return to the team saw North End beat Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City. With the number 16 unavailable a start was handed to the returning Liam Lindsay at left centre-back.
Scrappy opening exchanges were played out in an uncharacteristically quiet Albion arena but the home side's wide threat was evident. And it was from there - with 18 minutes on the clock - Mikey Johnston drove, danced and dazzled both Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough. His eventual low cross couldn't be cleared and Josh Maja was there to smash home from six yards.
A setback, but the following quarter-of-an-hour was reasonable from a Preston point of view - the visitors holding their own and having some moments in West Brom's half, without being overly threatening or fluent. On the 35th minute though any encouragement was completely wiped out. The Baggies' corner was sent to the edge of PNE's box and Callum Styles was allowed all the time in the world to run on to the cross and strike into the far corner.
There is a vulnerable, weak version of North End which rears its head every now and then - particularly away from home. Heckingbottom's task is to get rid of that or at least limit it from coming out. Sadly it was on full show here as West Brom continued to cause havoc in wide areas; the absence of Brad Potts also felt in what was a dire first half display.
Five minutes before the break it was three as Darnell Furlong flew down the right and cut the ball back for Maja, who was never ever going to miss. Illness in camp pre-match was a likely factor in the lethargic manner of Preston's first half performance, but those out there in black and blue simply had to do better.
Heckingbottom had to make changes at the break and he switched things up on the right side with Duane Holmes introduced - while captain Ben Whiteman entered in the middle of the park too. A miracle was required from the Lilywhites to get a result; the next best thing was to restore some pride by having a go and score in the match. And North End did the latter 20 minutes from time, as substitute Ryan Ledson drilled home after Milutin Osmajic capitalised on a Jed Wallace error.
Suddenly there was an added bite and tenacity about Preston as they hunted the ball, enjoyed some territory in the Albion half and got themselves into dangerous attacking positions. Emil Riis worked Alex Palmer with a stinging strike from the right of the box and West Brom had to defend last ditch on occasions, but the damage in reality was done in those first 40 minutes. Thankfully none was done to Riis in the 95th minute when West Brom’s captain Kyle Bartley decided to needlessly hurl him over the advertising board.
PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Bowler (Holmes 46'), McCann (Ledson 63'), Thordarson (Whiteman 46'), Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer (Keane 84'), Greenwood (Osmajic 63'), Riis. PNE unused subs: Cornell, Bauer, Okkels, Nelson.
West Brom vs Preston LIVE
FULL TIME: West Brom 3-1 PNE
The damage was done in the first half with goals from Maja (2) and Styles.
Ledson pulled one back in the second half for Preston - who improved and had a go.
But, a disappointing start to 2025 to say the least. Reaction and ratings to come.
90' Added time (3-1)
Five additional minutes to be played.
88' Deflected over (3-1)
Wallace sees a sliced effort clear the crossbar off the back of Lindsay. PNE pushed for another goal but the game looks done.
84' PNE sub (3-1)
Keane on for Frokjaer.
80' Another Albion sub (3-1)
Styles makes way for Frabotta.
78' Having a go (3-1)
North End are pushing to pull another goal back but West Brom are doing enough to keep them out at the moment.
75' Shot saved (3-1)
Riis drives a powerful effort at goal which Palmer parries away.
73' Double change (3-1)
Rakic and Cole on for Grant and Maja.
72' Almost (3-1)
Frokjaer slides it through to Riis but he just can’t quite get a toe to the ball and Palmer collects.
GOAL! West Brom 3-1 PNE
Ryan Ledson slots home after a loose pass into the box from Jed Wallace fell to Milutin Osmajic and he cut the ball back.
64' Two more changes (3-0)
Ledson and Osmajic replace McCann and Greenwood.
A fizzed low cross from the right is held by Woodman.
Whiteman now down in pain after being caught by Styles - looks OK to continue.
56' Into the book (3-0)
McCann slides in and catches Styles.
50' Last ditch (3-0)
Riis is set free and he beats Heggem then looks to pull the trigger but instead tries to take the ball past Bartley - who puts the ball behind for a corner.
47' Also an Albion sub (3-0)
Jed Wallace has replaced Tom Fellows at the break.
46' KICK OFF! (3-0)
Back under way as Whiteman and Holmes replace Thordarson and Bowler.
HALF TIME: West Brom 3-0 PNE
Josh Maja’s double and Callum Styles’ strike sends Albion in at half time well on their way to victory at The Hawthorns. A horrible first half of 2025 for PNE.
40' GOAL West Brom 3-0 PNE
Furlong is in down the left and his cut back is smashed in by Maja.
GOAL! West Brom 2-0 PNE
Callum Styles runs on to a corner to the edge of the box and shoots into the far left corner. Poor, poor defending from PNE.
