Will Keane and Ruben Rodrigues were on the score sheet in the 1-1 draw at Deepdale

Preston North End had to settle for a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Oxford United on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: A glaring error for the Oxford goal. Didn’t have too much to go in the way of shot-stopping. 3

Jordan Storey: Steady away back there overall. Caught out once or twice but tended to recover. 6

Liam Lindsay: Picked up a booking after 20 minutes and had to tread carefully after that. 6

Andrew Hughes: Saw a header blocked in the first half. Blew hot and cold but no major errors. 6

Duane Holmes: Was lively down the right and provided the cross for Keane’s goal. 7

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Some loose passing at times but had a go down both flanks and was tenacious in his work. A placed effort of his was saved in the first half. 6

Ben Whiteman: Always wanted the ball and kept it moving. Made the second most passes on the day. Oxford sat deep which made it tough. Two game ban for him now after 10 bookings. 6.5

Ali McCann: One driving run forward in the first half. With North End seeing lots of the ball his combative qualities weren’t able to shine as much. Neat enough on the ball. 6

Sam Greenwood: Saw an early effort well saved after a lovely touch on the spin and run. Created the big chance for Keane first half. Made way just after the hour. 6.5

Will Keane: Kept getting in the right areas and got his goal after seeing a couple of good chances go begging. His link up play was hit and miss. 6.5

Emil Riis: Drilled a snapshot at goal in the first half which was saved. A couple of nice moments of link-up play. Drifted in and out. 6

Substitutes

Stefan Thordarson: Came on in the second half and struggled to make an impact. 5.5

Mads Frokjaer: Slid some dangerous passes forward and linked up well with Holmes. 6.5

Milutin Osmajic: Was roared on to the pitch and put himself about but Oxford contained him well. 6

Josh Bowler: Introduced late on. PNE got the ball to him a few times but Oxford doubled up. 5.5