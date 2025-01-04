Preston North End 1-1 Oxford United RECAP and highlights as unwanted Gary Rowett record continues for hosts
The Lilywhites were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of New Year's Day at West Brom by securing their third home win on the spin. To do that though they would need to triumph against a Gary Rowett team for the first time ever; the new Us boss had never tasted defeat against PNE in his previous 14 games managed.
It was Preston - like in the late-August reverse fixture - who made the stronger start to the match as goalkeeper Jamie Cumming showed strong reflexes to deny loan duo Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kesler-Hayden. North End were to rue the next missed opportunity deeply. PNE had launched a lethal counter attack and Greenwood rolled the ball across for Keane to convert from close range, but he could only blast his placed effort over the crossbar.
Just a minute or two later the ball was in Preston's net. Christmas has been and gone but a huge gift came Oxford's way on 21 minutes when Freddie Woodman got his pass all wrong and Ruben Rodrigues accepted the invitation to run in and score. It was a game where the first goal was always going to be important and Preston will have known the challenge they were all of a sudden in for.
Rowett's side were always going to defend like their lives depended on it and all the signs were that there would be struggle for PNE in their pursuit of a leveller. Having looked resolute for the majority of the second half though the simplest of chances suddenly fell to Keane and he made no mistake with his header from one yard out, on 69 minutes. The lively Duane Holmes was the man to create it with some dazzling feet on the left before floating over a perfect cross.
Heckingbottom introduced Josh Bowler and Milutin Osmajic; PNE's home faithful had been agitated and frustrated all afternoon but they were now urging their team on for a winner. The clear-cut chance they craved never came Preston's way mind and the Lilywhites had to settle for a share of the spoils. And for the second time this season, a frustrating day at the office against Oxford.
Attendance: 14,749. PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Holmes (Bowler 84’), Whiteman (c), McCann (Thordarson 62’), Kesler-Hayden, Greenwood (Frokjaer 62’), Keane, Riis (Osmajic 70’) PNE unused subs: Cornell, Bauer, Whatmough, Ledson, Okkels.
LIVE Preston vs Oxford
FT: Preston North End 1-1 Oxford United
Share of the spoils at Deepdale with Will Keane heading home the equaliser for PNE in the second half.
90' Added time (1-1)
SIX extra to play.
89' Deflected wide (1-1)
Vaulks blasts a free-kick at goal and it deflects just wide of the bottom left corner.
83' Final PNE sub (1-1)
Josh Bowler is on for Duane Holmes.
78' Vital tackle (1-1)
Delightful give-and-go between Holmes and Frokjaer but the former’s low cross from inside the box is cut out with Osmajic lurking.
72' PNE sub (1-1)
Riis off for Osmajic. PNE pushing for a winner.
GOAL!!!!! PNE 1-1 Oxford United
Keane heads home Holmes’ perfect cross to the back post.
67' Tame effort (0-1)
Oxford are gifted possession in PNE’s half and they play it forward quickly but Rodrigues’ first time effort is weak and straight at Woodman.
62' PNE subs (0-1)
Greenwood and McCann make way for Frokjaer and Thordarson. There are audible boos at those changes.
61' Turn and shot (0-1)
Goodrham gets away from his man and shoots at goal but it’s a routine save for Woodman to make.
58' Clipped over (0-1)
Greenwood’s free kick effort from 20 yards is sent over the wall with power but also over the crossbar.
56' Double Oxford substitution (0-1)
Jordan Thorniley and Hidde ter Avest replace Peter Kioso and Matt Phillips.
54' PNE pushing (0-1)
Oxford holding firm so far with everyone behind the ball as PNE look to get themselves on level terms. Kesler-Hayden made a surging run into the box but saw his low cross blocked. Free-kick now on the edge of the box.
46' KICK OFF! (0-1)
Back under way at Deepdale with no changes made at the break.
HT: PNE 0-1 Oxford United
North End trail at the break after gifting Oxford the opening goal and missing plenty of chances themselves.
Keane has had a couple of big opportunities while Greenwood, Riis and Kesler-Hayden have all been denied by Cumming in the Oxford net.
43' High and wide (0-1)
A bit of frustration in that effort as Storey decides to shoot from 25 yards and sends his strike off target.
40' Drilled shot held (0-1)
Positive work again from Holmes who drives forward and slides the ball through to Riis, who has peeled off to the right. He takes on the first time shot and hits the target but it’s a fairly routine save for Cumming to make.
36' Sliced wide (0-1)
Holmes fizzes the ball into Keane’s feet inside the Oxford box. His first touch is slightly heavy and his shot is sliced wide from close range.
