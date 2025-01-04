Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Keane and Ruben Rodrigues were on the score sheet in the 1-1 draw at Deepdale

The Lilywhites were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of New Year's Day at West Brom by securing their third home win on the spin. To do that though they would need to triumph against a Gary Rowett team for the first time ever; the new Us boss had never tasted defeat against PNE in his previous 14 games managed.

It was Preston - like in the late-August reverse fixture - who made the stronger start to the match as goalkeeper Jamie Cumming showed strong reflexes to deny loan duo Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kesler-Hayden. North End were to rue the next missed opportunity deeply. PNE had launched a lethal counter attack and Greenwood rolled the ball across for Keane to convert from close range, but he could only blast his placed effort over the crossbar.

Just a minute or two later the ball was in Preston's net. Christmas has been and gone but a huge gift came Oxford's way on 21 minutes when Freddie Woodman got his pass all wrong and Ruben Rodrigues accepted the invitation to run in and score. It was a game where the first goal was always going to be important and Preston will have known the challenge they were all of a sudden in for.

Rowett's side were always going to defend like their lives depended on it and all the signs were that there would be struggle for PNE in their pursuit of a leveller. Having looked resolute for the majority of the second half though the simplest of chances suddenly fell to Keane and he made no mistake with his header from one yard out, on 69 minutes. The lively Duane Holmes was the man to create it with some dazzling feet on the left before floating over a perfect cross.

Heckingbottom introduced Josh Bowler and Milutin Osmajic; PNE's home faithful had been agitated and frustrated all afternoon but they were now urging their team on for a winner. The clear-cut chance they craved never came Preston's way mind and the Lilywhites had to settle for a share of the spoils. And for the second time this season, a frustrating day at the office against Oxford.