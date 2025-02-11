Milutin Osmajic scored the winner as PNE beat Norwich City

Preston North End returned to winning ways with a 0-1 win at Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Here are our player ratings from Carrow Road.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman

Protected magnificently by those in front of him but was there when called upon. Kept out Slimane’s fizzed effort first half and picked up a clean sheet. 7.5

Ryan Porteous

A strong showing on debut. Sainz got away from him a few times but the Scot was aggressive and committed. Big tackle first half. 8

Lewis Gibson

Another immense defensive performance. Assured in possession and alive to danger all match. 8.5

Andrew Hughes

Made his fair share of big tackles, blocks and clearances. A solid display from an experienced head. 8

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Flew up and down the right flank all night. Created the big chance for Osmajic first half and guided a good opportunity wide second half. Defended his box expertly. 8.5

Ryan Ledson

A battling, all-action midfield performance. Guided a good opportunity wide before half-time which he was frustrated with. But did the armband justice. 8

Stefan Thordarson

Needed a big shift from him in the absence of McCann and Whiteman; he delivered one. Needed to be stronger at times in the first half but got to grips. Drove forward nicely with the ball. 8

Jayden Meghoma

Another mature display from the Brentford loan man. Made strong decisions in possession and picked the right moments to push on, while defending well. 8

Mads Frokjaer

At the heart of everything positive from a PNE attacking point of view. Created plenty of big chances and should’ve had more than one assist. Worked his socks off. 9

Duane Holmes

Earned his start after two bright showings and impressed in the opening exchanges, but was then dealt a horrible injury blow and left the pitch on a stretcher - a suspected broken leg. 6

Milutin Osmajic

Grabbed another goal which proved enough for PNE to win. Could’ve had another in the second half but got the effort all wrong. Relentless work up front and looked after the ball effectively. 8

Substitutes

Brad Potts

Slotted into midfield and did a fine job for 70 minutes plus. 8

Sam Greenwood

Came on for the final 20 minutes or so and added some freshness in the engine room. 6.5

Liam Lindsay

A big block to deny Sainz straight after coming on. Headed crosses clear. 7.5

Ched Evans

Introduced for the final few minutes. Bought a couple of priceless fouls and occupied defenders. 7