All the action from Tuesday night's match at Carrow Road

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an end-to-end start under the Carrow Road lights and the Lilywhites made the dream start to a midweek match which promised to be a difficult assignment. Johannes Hoff Thorup's possession-heavy side do offer opponents a chance to nick the ball high though and that's exactly what debutant Ryan Porteous and then Mads Frokjaer did, with the latter rolling the ball into the path of Milutin Osmajic - who slotted home from close range.

Preston's approach on the night was always going to be interesting having taken very different ones in recent trips to Luton Town and Watford. Paul Heckingbottom's team were aggressive from minute one though and a feisty tone was set early doors in Norfolk. However, on the 20 minutes mark Shane Duffy took that one step further when he clattered through the back of Duane Holmes and sent him up in the air - the American forced off the pitch on a stretcher and in clear bother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the only negative from a first half in which North End competed fiercely and created plenty more openings to extend their lead. Norwich moved the ball sharply in and around Preston's box with plenty of yellow shirts committed forward by the hosts. However, Freddie Woodman was relatively untroubled in the PNE net apart from Anis Ben Slimane's drilled effort.

At the other end, Frokjaer was at the heart of everything for North End but that killer instinct eluded the Lilywhites. Ryan Ledson brought the ball down inside the box but volleyed wide, before Milutin Osmajic sliced a glorious opportunity high and wide from Kaine Kesler-Hayden's fizzed, low cross. Preston headed in at the break ahead but with a long way still to go.

However, North End never dropped off their focus and commitment levels and continued to limit Norwich to few clear-cut opportunities - a curled Borja Sainz effort late in the day the closest the home side came to drawing level. Kesler-Hayden ran through for Preston but slotted wide while substitute Liam Lindsay headed inches off target from a Stefan Thordarson corner. Heckingbottom’s men couldn’t add to their lead which made for tense closing stages; PNE though dug in right until the very end to make it another magical midweek win on the road.