Norwich City 0-1 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as Milutin Osmajic goal wins it for visitors
It was an end-to-end start under the Carrow Road lights and the Lilywhites made the dream start to a midweek match which promised to be a difficult assignment. Johannes Hoff Thorup's possession-heavy side do offer opponents a chance to nick the ball high though and that's exactly what debutant Ryan Porteous and then Mads Frokjaer did, with the latter rolling the ball into the path of Milutin Osmajic - who slotted home from close range.
Preston's approach on the night was always going to be interesting having taken very different ones in recent trips to Luton Town and Watford. Paul Heckingbottom's team were aggressive from minute one though and a feisty tone was set early doors in Norfolk. However, on the 20 minutes mark Shane Duffy took that one step further when he clattered through the back of Duane Holmes and sent him up in the air - the American forced off the pitch on a stretcher and in clear bother.
That was the only negative from a first half in which North End competed fiercely and created plenty more openings to extend their lead. Norwich moved the ball sharply in and around Preston's box with plenty of yellow shirts committed forward by the hosts. However, Freddie Woodman was relatively untroubled in the PNE net apart from Anis Ben Slimane's drilled effort.
At the other end, Frokjaer was at the heart of everything for North End but that killer instinct eluded the Lilywhites. Ryan Ledson brought the ball down inside the box but volleyed wide, before Milutin Osmajic sliced a glorious opportunity high and wide from Kaine Kesler-Hayden's fizzed, low cross. Preston headed in at the break ahead but with a long way still to go.
However, North End never dropped off their focus and commitment levels and continued to limit Norwich to few clear-cut opportunities - a curled Borja Sainz effort late in the day the closest the home side came to drawing level. Kesler-Hayden ran through for Preston but slotted wide while substitute Liam Lindsay headed inches off target from a Stefan Thordarson corner. Heckingbottom’s men couldn’t add to their lead which made for tense closing stages; PNE though dug in right until the very end to make it another magical midweek win on the road.
Attendance: 25,910 (211 away) PNE starting XI: Woodman; Porteous (Lindsay 73'), Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson (Greenwood 73'), Thordarson, Meghoma, Frokjaer, Holmes (Potts 19'), Osmajic (Evans 88') PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Pasiek, Keane, Rodriguez-Gentile.
LIVE Norwich vs PNE
FT: Norwich 0-1 PNE
A magnificent three points away from home as Milutin Osmajic’s fifth minute strike gets the job done for Preston!
Reaction and ratings to follow.
90' Added time (0-1)
Five minutes.
89' Booked (0-1)
Hughes cautioned for a foul on half way.
88' Heroic block (0-1)
Sainz bends an effort at goal from 12 yards and it looks destined for the top corner but it goes just wide via a block from Lindsay.
83' Big opportunity (0-1)
Lindsay heads inches wide from Thordarson’s whipped corner.
81' Corner (0-1)
PNE have the ball at the right end as Greenwood slides it through to Potts whose cross is blocked behind.
75' Big block (0-1)
Sainz is slid in and his shot is brilliantly blocked by Lindsay.
73' Double change (0-1)
Porteous and Ledson off for Lindsay and Greenwood.
72' Just wide (0-1)
Frokjaer plays Kesler-Hayden in and he takes the ball down but slots wide from close range.
65' Bookings (0-1)
Ledson and Crnac into the book.
59' Triple Norwich change (0-1)
Crnac, Nunez and Sorensen on for Wright, Schwartau and Sargent.
55' Lacking incisiveness (0-1)
Just the one effort so far with Slimane drilling an early half-chance over. Preston continuing to stay switched on and move the ball forward quickly, but just lacking that final bit of care and conviction to really open Norwich up.
46' KICK OFF! (0-1)
Back under way...
HT: Norwich City 0-1 PNE
Osmajic’s fifth minute strike the difference in an action packed first half.
Holmes was stretchered off mid way through after a nasty Duffy challenge.
45+ Big chance (0-1)
Osmajic slices high and wide from 8 yards after being picked out by Kesler-Hayden.
45' Added time (0-1)
Seven added minutes following the blow to Duane Holmes.
39' Excellent tackle (0-1)
Gibson reads the play brilliantly to prevent Sainz’ slipped pass from finding Sargent who had peeled off.
32' Just wide (0-1)
Big chance. Frokjaer unlocks the Norwich defence with a clipped pass into Ledson, who brings the ball down on his chest but volleys wide of the bottom left corner.