Paul Heckingbottom has set to work strengthening his PNE side ahead of the new 2025-26 Championship campaign.
The Lilywhites boss has been busy in his first full summer window in the Deepdale hotseat as he looks to avoid a repeat of last season’s 20th-placed finish.
Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen were the first to arrive in Lancashire, before Pol Valentin and Thierry Small completed free-transfer moves from Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic respectively.
Since then, Canada international Daniel Jebbison penned a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth, before Odel Offiah arrived from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.
With six new faces already through the doors at Deepdale ahead of next term, which other clubs have been busy so far this summer?
We’ve taken a look at the transfer business completed by PNE’s rivals to see which side has been the busiest in the market.
Your next PNE read: Andrija Vukcevic's trial at Preston North End raises a few questions as 28-year-old set for Getafe run out
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.