All 78 signings made by Championship clubs as Preston North End, Wrexham and Ipswich Town strengthen

By Pepe Lacey
Published 17th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 17:42 BST

PNE have made six new signings so far this summer.

Paul Heckingbottom has set to work strengthening his PNE side ahead of the new 2025-26 Championship campaign.

The Lilywhites boss has been busy in his first full summer window in the Deepdale hotseat as he looks to avoid a repeat of last season’s 20th-placed finish.

Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen were the first to arrive in Lancashire, before Pol Valentin and Thierry Small completed free-transfer moves from Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Since then, Canada international Daniel Jebbison penned a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth, before Odel Offiah arrived from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

With six new faces already through the doors at Deepdale ahead of next term, which other clubs have been busy so far this summer?

We’ve taken a look at the transfer business completed by PNE’s rivals to see which side has been the busiest in the market.

Kyogo Furuhashi, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Kanya Fujimoto, Phil Neumann, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Demarai Gray, Alfons Sampsted, James Beadle, Tommy Doyle.

1. Birmingham City - 9

Kyogo Furuhashi, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Kanya Fujimoto, Phil Neumann, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Demarai Gray, Alfons Sampsted, James Beadle, Tommy Doyle. | Getty Images

Sidnei Tavares, Dion De Neve, Ryan Alebiosu.

2. Blackburn Rovers - 3

Sidnei Tavares, Dion De Neve, Ryan Alebiosu. | Getty Images

Joe Lumley, Emil Riis, Adam Randell.

3. Bristol City - 3

Joe Lumley, Emil Riis, Adam Randell. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Amari'i Bell, Sonny Carey, Thomas Kaminski, Tanto Olaofe, Reece Burke, Joe Rankin-Costello, Rob Apter.

4. Charlton Athletic - 7

Amari'i Bell, Sonny Carey, Thomas Kaminski, Tanto Olaofe, Reece Burke, Joe Rankin-Costello, Rob Apter. | Getty Images

