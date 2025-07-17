Paul Heckingbottom has set to work strengthening his PNE side ahead of the new 2025-26 Championship campaign.

Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen were the first to arrive in Lancashire, before Pol Valentin and Thierry Small completed free-transfer moves from Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Since then, Canada international Daniel Jebbison penned a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth, before Odel Offiah arrived from Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

With six new faces already through the doors at Deepdale ahead of next term, which other clubs have been busy so far this summer?

We’ve taken a look at the transfer business completed by PNE’s rivals to see which side has been the busiest in the market.

Your next PNE read: Andrija Vukcevic's trial at Preston North End raises a few questions as 28-year-old set for Getafe run out

1 . Birmingham City - 9 Kyogo Furuhashi, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Kanya Fujimoto, Phil Neumann, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Demarai Gray, Alfons Sampsted, James Beadle, Tommy Doyle. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Blackburn Rovers - 3 Sidnei Tavares, Dion De Neve, Ryan Alebiosu. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Bristol City - 3 Joe Lumley, Emil Riis, Adam Randell. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales