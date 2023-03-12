Preston North End secured all three points at Deepdale on Saturday as they saw off Cardiff City 2-0.
Tom Cannon and Ched Evans both scored second half goals to give Ryan Lowe’s side maximum points and extended their unbeaten run to five games.
Here’s how we rated the players on the day...
Preston North End's Ben Whiteman (left) and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman (centre) celebrate with their teammates following the full time whistle.
2. Freddie Woodman - 8
A fantastic display from North End's no.1, despite being in the wars. Showed his bravery in the first half to clear the ball away from Kion Etete, before taking a hit. Needed three stitches at half time but toughed it out and made vital stops.
3. Jordan Storey - 7
Cardiff got very little down their left side thanks to good work from a combination of Jordan Storey and Brad Potts, the North End centre half was solid throughout.
4. Bambo Diaby - 7
Another good, powerful display from the PNE centre half. He faced a different task on the day, with Cardiff playing less to their strikers feet than he's been used to in recent weeks but his positioning needed to be, and was, good.
