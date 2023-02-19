Preston North End player ratings gallery after draw with Hull City in the Championship

Preston North End drew 0-0 with Hull City on Saturday as neither side could find a way to break the deadlock.
Troy Parrott went closest for North End in the second half but the visitors failed to register a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.
The draw left PNE in 14th in the table, seven points away from the top six.
Here’s how we rated the players on the day...
Browne catches his breath
Preston North End's Alan Browne catches his breath after the final whistle
2. Freddie Woodman - 6
Not looking a player full of confidence at the moment, with wayward kicking at Hull and in the previous game, but did make a couple of important saves nevertheless.
3. Jordan Storey - 5
Never looked settled in the game and made silly errors, often giving the ball to the opposition in the final third. Was the right decision to take him out of the firing line as Hull targeted that side.
4. Greg Cunningham - 6
Did well to handle having to move position during the game and was the pick of the back three on the ball for the majority of the game, looked to get the ball forward.
