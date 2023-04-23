Preston North End player ratings gallery after dramatic draw against Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End scored a 95th minute equaliser in Saturday’s Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers to earn a share of the spoils.
Liam Delap’s deflected cross off Rovers defender Dominic Hyam gave Ryan Lowe’s men a vital point to keep their hopes of a play-off place alive, after Sam Szmodics had opened the scoring with less than 10 minutes to go.
Here’s how we rated the players on the day...
1. Bodies on the line
Preston North End players line up in a wall Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Freddie Woodman - 6
Wasn't tested too much although Blackburn had a decent amount of pressure in the second half. Did what he had to do quite routinely, as would be expected from a 'keeper with his quality. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
3. Jordan Storey - 7
Dealt so well with Tyrhys Dolan in the first half that the former PNE man was hooked at half time. Made some important last ditch headers too to prevent Rovers getting in behind. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
4. Patrick Bauer - 8
Considering it was only the German's third start of the season, he was fantastic. He barely put a foot wrong and was strong in the tackle and in the air. Game time caught up to him but North End looked weaker at the back without him. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd