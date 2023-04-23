News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
44 minutes ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
3 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
4 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
5 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
6 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Preston North End player ratings gallery after dramatic draw against Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End scored a 95th minute equaliser in Saturday’s Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers to earn a share of the spoils.

By Tom Sandells
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:37 BST

Liam Delap’s deflected cross off Rovers defender Dominic Hyam gave Ryan Lowe’s men a vital point to keep their hopes of a play-off place alive, after Sam Szmodics had opened the scoring with less than 10 minutes to go.

Here’s how we rated the players on the day...

Preston North End players line up in a wall

1. Bodies on the line

Preston North End players line up in a wall Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Wasn't tested too much although Blackburn had a decent amount of pressure in the second half. Did what he had to do quite routinely, as would be expected from a 'keeper with his quality.

2. Freddie Woodman - 6

Wasn't tested too much although Blackburn had a decent amount of pressure in the second half. Did what he had to do quite routinely, as would be expected from a 'keeper with his quality. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Dealt so well with Tyrhys Dolan in the first half that the former PNE man was hooked at half time. Made some important last ditch headers too to prevent Rovers getting in behind.

3. Jordan Storey - 7

Dealt so well with Tyrhys Dolan in the first half that the former PNE man was hooked at half time. Made some important last ditch headers too to prevent Rovers getting in behind. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Considering it was only the German's third start of the season, he was fantastic. He barely put a foot wrong and was strong in the tackle and in the air. Game time caught up to him but North End looked weaker at the back without him.

4. Patrick Bauer - 8

Considering it was only the German's third start of the season, he was fantastic. He barely put a foot wrong and was strong in the tackle and in the air. Game time caught up to him but North End looked weaker at the back without him. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Blackburn RoversLancashireRyan Lowe