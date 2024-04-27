Preston North End star runs out clear Player of the Year winner after supporter poll
Almost 500 Preston North End supporters took part in our Player of the Year vote - over the course of three days - and there was a clear winner at the end of it.
On Wednesday morning, the Lancashire Post opened voting for North End fans - with the official club poll having closed in early April. Results of that - along with Young POTY and Goal OTY - will be announced via a pre-recorded video on Sunday evening. As for our results, though, a whopping 60% of the votes went to one man.
And that is North End captain, Alan Browne. The Irishman has scored four goals and assisted as many, in his 39 appearances this campaign. The 29-year-old opened his account for the season, in early November, against Coventry City. After scoring from the spot, Browne backed that up with a wonderful strike in the 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers, six days later.
Two magnificent headers were netted before the turn of the year. Browne flicked home from distance away to Huddersfield Town, and then got on the score sheet in the Boxing Day home win against Leeds United. In second spot was centre-back, Liam Lindsay - who received just shy of 14% of votes. Liam Millar and Mads Frokjaer both gained 7% of the overall vote.
