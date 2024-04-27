PNE players celebrate

Almost 500 Preston North End supporters took part in our Player of the Year vote - over the course of three days - and there was a clear winner at the end of it.

On Wednesday morning, the Lancashire Post opened voting for North End fans - with the official club poll having closed in early April. Results of that - along with Young POTY and Goal OTY - will be announced via a pre-recorded video on Sunday evening. As for our results, though, a whopping 60% of the votes went to one man.

And that is North End captain, Alan Browne. The Irishman has scored four goals and assisted as many, in his 39 appearances this campaign. The 29-year-old opened his account for the season, in early November, against Coventry City. After scoring from the spot, Browne backed that up with a wonderful strike in the 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers, six days later.