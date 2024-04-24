The Preston North End Player of the Season shortlist - have your say!
Official voting for Preston North End’s Player of the Year closed in early April, but you can now submit your vote in the Lancashire Post’s poll as well.
We have been there every step of the way this season and narrowed it down to nine first team players. However, if the Lilywhite who gets your vote is not shortlisted, you can still write their name in the ‘other’ box and hit submit.
The official club winners are expected to be presented with their awards, following Monday night’s clash with Leicester City - the final home game of the season. PNE also opened voting for Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Year.
