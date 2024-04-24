The Preston North End Player of the Season shortlist - have your say!

Vote in our poll for the 2023/24 Preston North End Player of the Year
By George Hodgson
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:20 BST
Official voting for Preston North End’s Player of the Year closed in early April, but you can now submit your vote in the Lancashire Post’s poll as well.

We have been there every step of the way this season and narrowed it down to nine first team players. However, if the Lilywhite who gets your vote is not shortlisted, you can still write their name in the ‘other’ box and hit submit.

Submit your vote for the PNE Player of the Year 2023/24 right here!

The official club winners are expected to be presented with their awards, following Monday night’s clash with Leicester City - the final home game of the season. PNE also opened voting for Young Player of the Year and Goal of the Year.

Top goal scorer Will Keane will be one favourite to win POTY, while defensive ever-present Liam Lindsay stands a chance - along with loan favourite Liam Millar. Last campaign, Freddie Woodman was Sir Tom Finney POTY winner, with Ched Evans winning Players’ POTY in 2022/23.

