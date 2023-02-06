Preston North End ‘plan to sign’ ex-Derby County man as boss speaks out about poor form
Preston North End were beaten 2-1 at home by Bristol City at the weekend. The Lilywhites are now four points off the Championship play-offs.
Next up for the Lancashire outfit is an away trip to rivals Burnley on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Midfielder linked
Preston will rekindle their interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes this summer. That’s according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, who claims Ryan Lowe’s side ‘plan to sign’ the twice-capped USA international at the end of this season.
Holmes, 28, joined the Terriers back in 2021 from Derby County and has since made 86 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals. He is under contract at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2024 but is being linked with a premature exit.
Boss speaks out
Lowe wants his side to have more of a cutting edge up top during home games. They are struggling at Deepdale at the moment and are winless in their last five league outings on the own patch.
Goals have been an issue all season and the manager wants his players to take more risks. He has said, as per the club website: “We can’t account for mistakes and individual errors. Our misfortune in front of goal – yeah, we can do a little bit better. We can get shots off earlier, we can get more crosses off earlier, but it’s not for the lack of trying. It’s just disappointing because the home form has not been as good as the away form.”