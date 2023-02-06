Preston North End were beaten 2-1 at home by Bristol City at the weekend. The Lilywhites are now four points off the Championship play-offs.

Next up for the Lancashire outfit is an away trip to rivals Burnley on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder linked

Preston will rekindle their interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder Duane Holmes this summer. That’s according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, who claims Ryan Lowe’s side ‘plan to sign’ the twice-capped USA international at the end of this season.

Holmes, 28, joined the Terriers back in 2021 from Derby County and has since made 86 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals. He is under contract at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2024 but is being linked with a premature exit.

Boss speaks out

Lowe wants his side to have more of a cutting edge up top during home games. They are struggling at Deepdale at the moment and are winless in their last five league outings on the own patch.