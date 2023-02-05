Mark Sykes scored the opening goal of the game for the Robins before Sam Bell made it two just before half time. Ched Evans pulled one back for PNE in the second half but it wasn’t enough to spare North End’s blushes after conceding two incredibly weak goals.

In Saturday’s game more than most, it was a case of the away side turning up to collecting their points. It could be said in a sarcastic way most weeks due to the terrible record PNE have on home turf but on Saturday they were pretty much gifted the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granted, Preston could have gone a goal up after five minutes when Tom Cannon’s header was saved from close range, but after six minutes Robbie Brady handed the lead to the visitors.

Preston North End's Robbie Brady guides a late header over the Bristol City crossbar

His short backpass allowed Sykes a free run on Freddie Woodman, rounding him to score. It was poor from Brady and he doesn’t need anyone telling him that, he’ll know it and he’s had a more successful career than any other player in the PNE squad. Individual errors happen. It was a real kick in the gut after an attacking opening and it was very typical of the way things are going for North End at the moment, particularly at home.

Then Ched Evans had a header saved from close range. But as another chance goes begging for PNE the visitors take theirs, and again it was another kick in the gut. Nahki Wells got away from Liam Lindsay to cross into the box for Bell who turned the ball home. Lindsay did not return for the second half and as the whistle was blown for half time – as City were still celebrating – the home fans booed their side off.

Cannon saw a volley saved in the second half and Evans was in the right place to score when Ryan Ledson’s shot from range was spilled by Max O’Leary. PNE threw the kitchen sink at Bristol City but couldn’t find a way through.

That means it’s now five losses in a row at Deepdale. It’s an awful run, exasperating and not looking like ending any time soon.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe cuts a dejected figure as he makes his way towards the tunnel at the final whistle

The biggest worry however is the clear disconnect forming between the fans and the football club – the fans and the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters are simply getting sick of what the manager has to say, they loathe to hear how he sees the game post match and often disagree with what it is that he does say.

Ryan Lowe walked straight down the tunnel after Saturday’s game, and it isn’t the first time he’s done it. You can see from that choice alone that he is becoming frustrated with the home support.

One thing must be made clear, regardless of how much he or anyone else that goes on the pitch earns, they are not worthy targets of abuse. Lowe has said post match on a couple of occasions now that he is copping a lot and that it is near children too. Fans have every right to be upset when watching North End lose again, and again, and again, and again – and again – at Deepdale, but abuse will get them nowhere.

There was sympathy over Brad Potts’ situation when he spoke about wanting to leave the club due to a lack of confidence but getting on the backs of those trying to do good for the club will only have the same outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It isn’t to say frustration isn’t warranted or fair, it could just do to be channelled differently.

Either way, the growing separation of the supporters and the football club – especially after a summer that saw supporters feeling as good as they have for some time about their club cheering them on out in Spain – is majorly concerning.

PNE were poor on the day and it looks like the players are scared of their own fans. They want to please, they want to do well and this group of players genuinely are an honest bunch, but they look terrified to put a foot wrong.

They look void of any confidence, they look intimidated by what could happen should they try to drop a shoulder or should they try something different that doesn’t come off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, it’s a safe ball backwards, a safe ball sideways. But can you blame them? It must be tough knowing that over 10,000 people are ready to be up in arms depending on the contact you make with the football.

It happens less away from home and that will be a factor in why the Lilywhites do well on their travels.

At the end of the day though, it falls to Lowe to get more out of this group of players, the majority of which he has signed and the squad is set up to utilise a system he has chosen.

It hasn’t been good to watch, the style of play has not been there, aside from some quick passes when getting out of their own defensive third, and it gives little to be excited about going from week to week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of chances that didn’t go in or still being a few wins away from the top six is no more a positive after defeats than going in at half time against Tottenham Hotspur at 0-0. If North End had bucked their ideas up on even just a few occasions, they’d be in the top six, even with their flaws.

The league is so open this year that a top six spot really is there for the taking – for the time being. North End need to shape up and it has to be more enjoyable for those having to watch.