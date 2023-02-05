News you can trust since 1886
One 4/10, five 5/10's - Preston North End player ratings gallery after defeat to Bristol City

Preston North End were beaten at Deepdale on Saturday as Bristol City came away with a 2-1 win in the Championship.

By Tom Sandells
2 minutes ago

The Lilywhites were behind after just six minutes as Robbie Brady’s short backpass was pounced upon by Mark Sykes, the Robins forward rounding Freddie Woodman to tap home.

Just before half time Sam Bell got on the end of a Nahki Wells cross to double City’s lead, with Ched Evans tapping in a rebound from Ryan Ledson’s shot from range to cut the deficit down to one.

PNE could not find a way to draw level in the game, meaning they suffered a fifth home defeat in a row.

Here’s how we rated the players on the day.

1. Evans reacts

Preston North End's Ched Evans dejectedly sits on his haunches at the final whistle

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

2. Freddie Woodman - 6

There was not much the North End 'keeper could do about either of the goals and those two shots aside, he had very little to do in the contest.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

3. Jordan Storey - 5

He largely dealt with what came his way and defending wasn't North End's biggest probably. Did let Bell run off him to score the second.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

4. Liam Lindsay - 5

Seemed to get left behind by Nahki Wells for the second goal but on the whole didn't do too badly before being taken off at half time.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

