One 4/10, five 5/10's - Preston North End player ratings gallery after defeat to Bristol City
Preston North End were beaten at Deepdale on Saturday as Bristol City came away with a 2-1 win in the Championship.
The Lilywhites were behind after just six minutes as Robbie Brady’s short backpass was pounced upon by Mark Sykes, the Robins forward rounding Freddie Woodman to tap home.
Just before half time Sam Bell got on the end of a Nahki Wells cross to double City’s lead, with Ched Evans tapping in a rebound from Ryan Ledson’s shot from range to cut the deficit down to one.
PNE could not find a way to draw level in the game, meaning they suffered a fifth home defeat in a row.
Here’s how we rated the players on the day.