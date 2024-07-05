Transfer news: Preston North End 'bid' for Peterborough United star amid Sheffield United links
Preston North End have submitted a bid for Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows, according to reports.
Football Insider claim that the Lilywhites have tabled an offer for the 22-year-old, who has been linked with other Championship clubs this summer. After winning Player of the Year in League One last season, the likes of Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Coventry City have all been touted as potential destinations for Burrows.
The versatile, left footed wide man provided 15 assists in the third tier and scored six goals. He came through the Posh academy and has been a regular for the past four seasons, playing one campaign in the Championship. Burrows captained Peterborough in the second half of 2023/24 and has one year left to run on his contract there.
Earlier this summer, a medical at Bramall Lane was said to be scheduled for Burrows - after a fee in excess of £2million was agreed. However, he remains a Peterborough player as things stand. Earlier this week, it was then claimed that the Blades were eyeing a double swoop for Burrows - and Posh striker Ricky Jade-Jones.
