Peterborough defender Harrison Burrows | Getty Images

Peterborough United man won League One 2023/24 Player of the Season

Preston North End have submitted a bid for Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows, according to reports.

Football Insider claim that the Lilywhites have tabled an offer for the 22-year-old, who has been linked with other Championship clubs this summer. After winning Player of the Year in League One last season, the likes of Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Coventry City have all been touted as potential destinations for Burrows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile, left footed wide man provided 15 assists in the third tier and scored six goals. He came through the Posh academy and has been a regular for the past four seasons, playing one campaign in the Championship. Burrows captained Peterborough in the second half of 2023/24 and has one year left to run on his contract there.