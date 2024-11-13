Kusini Yengi | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi says he faced ‘a lot stronger’ tests in League One than against Preston North End, last Saturday.

The Australian forward offered the same opinion on his encounter with Plymouth Argyle, whom Pompey lost 1-0 to before beating PNE 3-1 at Fratton Park.

Yengi was not on the score sheet last weekend, but made his third start of the campaign for John Mousinho’s side - who picked up just their second win of the 2024/25 campaign.

Despite those struggles, Yengi assures that the level has felt comfortable to him - particularly the last two outings. Sunderland were an outlier for the 25-year-old, though.

“For me, honestly, I haven’t found much of a gap at all,” said Yengi. “I wasn’t really involved too much at the start of the season, but the games I’ve played so far I haven’t found much of a difference.

“The defenders are still a bit dirty off the ball and I don’t really get too many free-kicks in my favour. It’s a similar kind of thing, but it’s different from team to team.

“We played against Sunderland and I thought they had great quality in that game and it looked like it was a big jump from League One to the Championship.

“But at the weekend we played Preston and Plymouth before and, to be honest, I played teams in League One who I thought were a lot stronger than them.”