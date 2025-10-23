PNE sit 11th in the Championship table after the same number of fixtures

Former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis has been impressed by Preston North End’s start to the campaign.

The Lilywhites head into Friday’s clash frustrated with back-to-back defeats against Birmingham City and West Brom, in the space of four days. Prior to that, though, PNE picked up 16 points from their first nine fixtures.

Two losses have seen North End drop to 11th ahead of Friday’s visit of Sheffield United. PNE have beaten Leicester, Ipswich, Derby and Charlton, drawn against QPR, Bristol City, Hull and Middlesbrough. The one other defeat came at Portsmouth.

Pulis, whose last job came at Sheffield Wednesday in 2020, has weighed in on North End’s season so far. He thinks highly of the Preston boss and believes there are very solid foundations to his team.

“It's nice to see Paul Heckingbottom doing well,” said Pulis to Grosvenor Casino. “He's a really nice lad.

“The times I've come across him in management, I've always found him to be quite an endearing person. I'm pleased for him. He's had his ups and downs along the way.

“I've spoken to two or three people who've played against Preston this year, and they've really been impressed with their organisation.

“They've got real experience in the group and they're very difficult to beat, which is a great trait, especially in the Championship.”

