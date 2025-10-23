The loan striker could face his old club Sheffield United this Friday

Former Preston North End striker Neil Mellor has described loan man Daniel Jebbison as an ‘absolute handful’.

The Lilywhites took the Canada international on a season-long loan from AFC Bournemouth in the summer. Jebbison had an injury-hit start to the campaign but has now made nine appearances and opened his account in the 2-0 home win against Charlton Athletic.

Friday night sees the 6 foot 3” front man go up against his, and manager Paul Heckingbottom’s, old club in Sheffield United. Jebbison has started five matches across all competitions for North End and former Lilywhite, Mellor, has urged the Deepdale faithful to back the 22-year-old.

“Give him a chance,” Mellor told the Lancashire Post. “I think there's a striker there. I think he's an absolute handful and when he gets going, he'll score a few goals. Let's not judge him as a young boy.

“He's obviously wanted to achieve things earlier in his career; it's not quite happened for him. Now he's got a chance to go, ‘Right, I can get going again here’. So, give the lad a chance, he’s got his first goal.

“He's getting in good areas. I think he can be a real presence. He looks like he can be sharp in the final third. So for me, let's see how he does with a little run in the side. We don't know what's going on with Osmajic and all that sort of stuff, which is a worry in terms of that's hanging over.

“What's going to happen there? I don't know. But Jebbison is quality, and I think he could really win any doubters over. For me, I'll give him time to prove that he does have that quality.”

