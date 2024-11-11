16 photos of the Preston North End faithful at Portsmouth as 1,062 make the long trip to Fratton Park

By George Hodgson
Published 11th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST

It was Preston North End's first trip to Fratton Park in almost 12 years

More than one thousand Preston North End supporters made the long journey to Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites were in action at Fratton Park for the first time since 2012, but Paul Heckingbottom’s side left empty handed. North End’s performance was deserving of defeat. The visitors trailed 2-0 at half-time, having not had a shot at goal.

Emil Riis pulled one back for PNE five minutes into the second half, but the hosts stood firm and killed the game in the 89th minute - as Colby Bishop converted from the penalty spot. Ex-Preston man Josh Murphy had broken the deadlock and Connor Ogilvie added a second right before half time.

Here’s our fan gallery from the away end, courtesy of CameraSport.

1. Fan Gallery: Portsmouth 3-1 PNE

CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

2. Fan Gallery: Portsmouth 3-1 PNE

CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

3. Fan Gallery: Portsmouth 3-1 PNE

CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

4. Fan Gallery: Portsmouth 3-1 PNE

CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

