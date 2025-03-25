The Republic of Ireland international is in the final few months of his PNE contract

It’s credit to Robbie Brady that, two-and-a-half years after his arrival at Preston North End, his future remains a topic of debate. There wasn’t a great deal of fuss when PNE brought the experienced Irishman in, following the expiry of his contract at Bournemouth in the summer of 2022.

The versatile wide man’s injury record hadn’t been the best and the Lilywhites had, unsuccessfully, taken a chance on a few ‘names’ entering the back end of their careers. Brady’s quality was evident in pre-season but, make no mistake, early life at Deepdale wasn’t easy for the ex-Norwich City man.

Brady came in for his fair share of flak but his availability record - 36 appearances made in all competitions as Preston finished 12th - exceeded most external expectations. He then made 32 the following campaign and scored a fine first goal for the club, against Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale.

However, there still remained big question marks over Brady’s suitability to the wing-back system at North End - a role that demands soaring levels of athleticism up and down the flank. With the shape having been far less rigid this season, though, Brady’s impact on the pitch has often been positive.

The caveat is that this has been his most injury-hit year at PNE, with 23 appearances made across all competitions and just 10 starts in the Championship. He is 19th for first team minutes, with one goal scored - the belter at home to Burnley - and two assisted.

Which, is where the head-scratching comes in as to Preston’s decision this summer. Because Brady, right now, is probably playing his best football for several years. He is 33 but remains a regular in the Republic of Ireland XI - described this week as a ‘pivotal’ figure in Heimir Hallgrimsson’s team.

Robbie Brady of Republic of Ireland | Getty Images

And as for his injury blows, there is no denying the unfortunate nature of them - the player himself labelled the blows as ‘obscure’ in an interview last month. Brady landed awkwardly on his ankle at Plymouth Argyle and then cracked his rib. When on the pitch his fitness and aggression levels are strong.

Performance wise, manager Paul Heckingbottom has regularly referenced the team’s strong showings when Brady had a run of games out on the left. North End’s boss didn’t give too much of a hint when recently asked about the Irishman’s future, but did describe him as ‘unlucky’ with injuries this season.

The stand out moment from Brady this year is obviously his free-kick in that memorable FA Cup fifth round victory. His assist for Stefan Thordarson last time out was excellent and showcased the vision the left-footer possesses - the number 11 is often ahead of the tempo and sees things others do not.

Heckingbottom is wary of the change required this summer in order to strive for better outcomes - that is something he touched on in one of his latest press conferences. The out-of-contract cohort are all players he enjoys working with - ‘love them to bits’ was the phrase - but the bigger picture is clear.

And so, Brady is likely in a similar boat to Ryan Ledson, with Preston set to decide whether these are players to move forward with, or shake hands with, this summer. Regardless, a first choice left sider - whether it be left-back, left wing-back or left winger, is going to be needed. Time will tell how that area of the XI looks.

But Jayden Meghoma will return to parent club Brentford; it wouldn’t be a surprise to see PNE target another swoop there. The odds of Jeppe Okkels fitting into Heckingbottom’s plans look slim. While Brady isn’t an ideal, regular starter - someone of Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s mould is for example - squad depth is vital.

And the number 11 moving on would reduce the quality at North End’s disposal. Of course, if there is a younger, exciting alternative, you would struggle to find many grumbles. Brady has, though, shown he can still contribute at the level. And as for off it, there is no doubting the value he adds as.

