The Republic of Ireland international is in the final few months of his contract at PNE

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has left the door open with Robbie Brady’s future.

The Irishman - along with the likes of Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson and Emil Riis - sees his deal expire at Deepdale this summer.

Brady signed for Preston in the summer of 2022 and has made 88 appearances since then - the second most for any club in his career.

Robbie Brady opened the scoring in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Burnley | AFP via Getty Images

Brady hit the headlines last weekend with his fantastic free-kick against former club Burnley, which set PNE up to win 3-0 in the FA Cup fifth round.

The 33-year-old has been limited to 20 games this season due to a couple of unfortunate injuries, but Heckingbottom has appreciated the level of performance from Brady when fit and expects a very considered call to ultimately be made on his contract.

“Yeah, looking at them all,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post. “Just being sensible. Like I say, the money that we've got is tied up in the players. So, once we know exactly what we've got, we can make good decisions.

“The big thing for me is just to keep pushing and working with our players; I know what characters they are. I just want Robbie fit and playing now between now and the end of the season. I've just said it to him, he's been really unlucky this season. Hopefully, we'll have more performances like that from him.”

“It’s in the club’s hands...”

When fit this season Brady has arguably played his best football yet for Preston. There were some early challenging moments at the club as well as doubts over his suitability for the wing-back role.

However, under Heckingbottom he has often had a positive impact on the pitch; the manager clearly values his experience and quality. Needless to say, the Irishman would like to stick around.

“Yeah, of course,” said Brady. “Listen, it is one of those things. It’s in the club’s hands at the minute and we’ll wait and see how it goes. I think I’ve been good (when I’ve played this season).

“I felt good all pre-season and at the start of the season. Then I had a couple of obscure injuries which I don’t think anyone could call. But no, I’ve felt good throughout the season and I think I have been in decent form when I’ve played.”

