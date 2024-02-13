Preston North End midfielder signs new contract as 'bright future' predicted
Preston North End youngster Noah Mawene has signed a new contract until the summer of 2026.
The midfielder - who is the son of ex-PNE defender Youl - penned professional terms as a 17-year-old. Mawene was set to be out of contract in the summer, but the 19-year-old has extended his deal by a couple of years.
Mawene - who has three first team appearances to his name so far - follows fellow young pro, Josh Seary, in signing a new contract. The teenager, who was consistently trained with the senior squad, is now just looking to impress more and more.
He told iFollow PNE: "I’m very pleased and very grateful. It’s another two years to have a really good go at setting up a career, so I can’t complain. I’m just trying to still learn and I’m looking forward to it. I need to thank the club straight away for getting it done.
"The plan’s just to keep working and try to find a way now to set up a career in the next two years. The club have given me another opportunity to have a good go at it and the least I can do is work hard, give everything and have no regrets."
Manager Ryan Lowe handed Mawene his senior debut in December 2022 and on the midfielder's new deal, he said: "He’s been training fantastically well. He's learning every day and you can see him getting better technically and tactically.
"We’re really pleased to tie him down. He’s a great lad, too. He’s one of the first in and last out. His attitude is right up there so if he continues the way he’s going he’s got a bright future here at PNE."