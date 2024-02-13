Preston North End are on their best run of form since September, which is when they emerged as potential outsiders for promotion.

PNE started really well at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and, going into the first international break of the season, they were top. Unfortunately, as the vast majority of teams experience, their form dipped off - but in recent weeks there's been reasons to be optimistic about the final quarter.

The Lilywhites beat Cardiff City 2-0 in South Wales last time out, with a performance the travelling fans can be proud of. PNE had to bide their time before hitting the Bluebirds with a killer blow. And after Ben Whiteman made it two, there as no way back for the Welsh side.

PNE's win against Cardiff came after they had beaten Ipswich Town the week prior and the Tractor Boys right now are the only team that can match the relegated trio of Leicester, Southampton and Leeds United. The win against the men from Suffolk has perhaps given fans a little bit more of a positive outlook for the remaining games of the campaign.

North End don't play until Wednesday night when they travel to Middlesbrough but no team can overtake them whatever the results on Tuesday evening. They are only two points off of sixth-placed Coventry City who don't have a game in hand and that shows that you shouldn't rule PNE out yet when it comes to being involved in the end of season play-offs.

PNE may not have made any signings in the January transfer window but Ryan Lowe is working with what he's got and whether they miss out or not come May, a top-half finish would be deemed a success. Let's enjoy the here and now however and look at how PNE compares in their last eight games compared to their league rivals. Thanks to Football Web Pages for providing the information.