George Hodgson picks his five ‘winners’ from PNE’s season so far

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have seven points on the board after their first four games of the 2025/26 season.

The Lilywhites kicked their campaign off with a 1-1 draw at QPR, and followed that up with impressive, back-to-back home wins against relegated duo Leicester and Ipswich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were left frustrated in their last game prior to the international break, as Portsmouth edged them 1-0 at Fratton Park.

Preston reached round two of the Carabao Cup, with Wrexham inflicting a last gasp defeat at Deepdale after PNE saw off Barrow in the first round.

With the season put on pause for international football, who are our five winners among the North End squad?

Daniel Iversen

The Dane didn’t have anything to prove to the North End faithful, but he did have a strong impression to make on the manager - whom he had never worked under. PNE’s boss mentioned the glowing references Iversen had got from people at the club, and the shot-stopper hasn’t let Heckingbottom down so far. The goalkeeper admitted, ahead of the season, that it might take him a bit of time to rediscover his best form - after 18 months of very little football. But, he has slotted back in between the sticks seamlessly and his big saves will never get boring. It’s great to have him back.

Milutin Osmajic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the departure of Emil Riis and injuries to Daniel Jebbison and Will Keane, there was a big onus on the Montenegrin to waste no time in making his mark. Three goals in his first three games - one against all opponents - was a serious start from Osmajic, who could’ve had a bagful against Leicester. He was starved of service at QPR but finished expertly and delicately, when the chance presented itself out of the blue. The number 28 kept his head up in the Foxes clash and produced the winning moment, before stepping up with confidence to score from the spot the following weekend. He was missed in the defeat to Pompey, and will be welcomed back this weekend if fit, as hoped.

Thierry Small

More than five players have had solid starts to the season but Small deserves recognition. There was lots of hype around his arrival this summer and after a difficult first game at Loftus Road, you wondered if he’d need more time than expected to settle into Championship life. Not every match will suit Small because certain opposition will nullify his strengths, but he was immense the week after against Leicester - showcasing all the traits PNE supporters hoped he would bring. The 21-year-old then displayed a completely different side to his game versus Ipswich, when his defensive awareness and resilience stood out. He’s going to be a fan favourite, not just because of the threat he can provide but how he plays the game - full of heart, personality and courage.

Pol Valentin

Lewis Gibson has been excellent in defence to date, while Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes have done themselves zero harm either. But, the Spaniard - signed from Sheffield Wednesday - had some big boots to fill with last season’s Player of the Year, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, having departed. Matching the loan man’s athleticism and endurance was always going to be a big ask, but Valentin looks to be getting better with every minute he plays for Preston. The full-back is another player the supporters seem to be taking to, given his levels of commitment, desire and grit. Valentin has shown a few times now he can ask questions in the final third, with his combination play and direct runs to the byline before crossing. He’s unlikely to win POTY but the early signs are that the former Owl can be a key cog for Heckingbottom.

Ben Whiteman

It felt like a big year for the PNE captain, with Stefan Thordarson having had a strong second half to last year. But, Heckingbottom stuck with his skipper from game one and, after a rare full pre-season, Whiteman has been strong so far. Some of the criticism he received last campaign was unfair in the number four’s eyes but he headed into this season with a fresh, positive mindset and can be pleased with his performances. In the huge defensive effort to beat Ipswich, Whiteman made six clearances, three blocks, two tackles and two interceptions. As outlined before the opening day, he’ll now be looking to chip in with some goals.

Your next PNE read: Contract status of every Preston player