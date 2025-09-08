Preston North End confirmed young goalkeeper Li-Bau Stowell’s first professional contract last week.

The teenage shot-stopper has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal, having been with the club since the age of nine. Stowell has gained experience in and around the senior squad for the previous 12 months, and over the moon to earn his contract.

He told iFollow PNE: “I’ve always said I want to walk out at Deepdale with the first team and make my debut here in front of my family. This is the first step of the journey. I keep thinking about the future for me and what the future might hold.

“But also, I like to think about what's going on in the now. I take every game as it comes and every training session and I learn from people around me. So hopefully the future will be as good as I want to be. Every day is a new day of learning.”