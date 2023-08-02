Preston North End are reportedly set to see of competition from a number of Championship rivals to secure a deal for Everton striker Tom Cannon.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has made three senior appearances for the Toffees after impressing in their academy ranks and spent the second half of last season on loan at Deepdale.

Cannon scored eight goals in 21 appearances during his temporary loan stint with North End and journalist Alan Nixon has now reported the striker is closing in on a return in time for the new season.

The news will lead to disappointment for North End’s Championship rivals Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Sunderland, with the latter said to be keen on landing Cannon on a permanent deal.

Robins star closing in on Premier League move

Premier League club Bournemouth are reportedly in advanced talks over a £25million deal for Bristol City’s highly-rated midfielder Alex Scott.

The England Under-20 star has become one of the most exciting prospects in the Championship over the last 12 months after putting together a string of consistent performances for Nigel Pearson’s side.

That has led to interest from several Premier League clubs after the likes of West Ham United, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were all linked with a move for the youngster. The latter of that trio were said to have been unsuccessful with two separate offers for Scott - and one of their league rivals have now stolen a march after Bournemouth made progress over a deal.

The Telegraph have reported Bournemouth are making progress to secure a deal for a player who received significant praise from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after his sent knocked the Robins out of the FA Cup last season.

Black Cats winger in talks over future

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed winger Isaac Lihadji is holding talks over his future at the Stadium of Light.

The 21-year-old was left out of the Black Cats squad that fell to a 5-2 defeat at National League club Hartlepool United on Tuesday night amid reported interest from a club in Qatar.

Mowbray offered an update on Lihadji’s future in the aftermath of the game and revealed it was unsure what could lie ahead.