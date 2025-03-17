The allegations were made after PNE 0-0 Burnley in February

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic has been charged by The FA with breaching FA Rule E3 and has until Tuesday 25 March to respond.

The FA’s statement on Monday read: ‘Milutin Osmajic has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 at the EFL Championship fixture between Preston North End and Burnley on Saturday 15 February.

‘It’s alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

‘It’s further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.’

PNE recognised the charges in a club statement that read: ‘Preston North End acknowledges the charges brought against Milutin Osmajić by The FA following last month’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Burnley.

‘Milutin continues to strongly deny the allegations of the use of abusive language with reference to colour and/or race and will provide an official response to The FA charges in due course. Until such a time where the case has been concluded, the club will be making no further comment.’

