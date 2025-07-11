Billy Davies | CameraSport - Jack Phillips

The former Preston North End boss has been appointed by Greenock Morton

Ex-Preston North End manager Billy Davies is back in football management for the first time in 11 years.

The Scot had made his appetite to return to work clear and he has landed the role of Technical Head Coach at Greenock Morton. Davies, 61, will work alongside First Team Manager Dougie Imrie at Cappielow.

Another ex-PNE boss, Frankie McAvoy, was recently linked with the post but he has made the move to Carlisle United. Greenock finished sixth in the Scottish Championship last season, with Imrie having been in charge since December 2021.

“I’m excited for the project ahead.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Greenock Morton and working with an excellent young manager to support him and the club as a whole,” said Davies.

“Over the last couple of weeks, I have met with the Board, Chairman and Dougie, all of whom have been extremely positive and ambitious for the future. Morton is a club with a huge amount of potential at the heart of the Inverclyde community, and I’m excited for the project ahead.”

Imrie added: “It’s fantastic to have Billy coming on board. His experience speaks for itself, and his influence will help raise the standards across the club.”

Davies started his managerial journey at Motherwell and after three years there, joined Preston as Craig Brown’s assistant. He landed the manager’s job in August 2004 and guided North End to the Championship play-offs in 2005 and 2006.

Preston were beaten in the ‘05 final at the Millennium Stadium by West Ham, and lost to Leeds United over two-legs, the year after. In the summer of 2006 he moved to Derby County and won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The Scot left the Rams in November 2007 by mutual consent. His next job was at Nottingham Forest, with Davies in the hot seat between 2009 and 2011. He returned to the City Ground for a second stint in 2013, which lasted 59 games.

Speaking to Open Goal last year, he said: "I've never felt more prepared or more ready to get back on the pitch. I'm ready to go. I'm desperate to get the boots back on again. I've never felt more passionate or more enthusiastic to take on this next chapter.”

Fellow ex-PNE man lands job in Scotland

In other news, Dundee have appointed former Preston midfielder Barry Nicholson as assistant coach to Steven Pressley. Nicholson, who played 103 games for PNE, worked with Pressley previously, at Fleetwood Town.

He spent several years with the Cod Army and went on to work as Professional Development Coach at Nottingham Forest, before linking up with ex-North End team mate Callum Davidson at Queen’s Park. He left his role as assistant in March.

