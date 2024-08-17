Supporters don't always get their wish but they shouldn't be stopped from dreaming. Some will go as far to explain what kind of style to expect and the signings they could make.

One name that was being spoken about even before Lowe's departure was David Moyes. The 61-year-old began his managerial career at Deepdale in 1992, and departed in 2002 to take on the job at Everton.

He won promotion with PNE, and had them competing in the play-off final against Bolton Wanderers, putting them within 90 minutes of the Premier League. Moyes has been without a club since leaving West Ham, and what better way to get back in to things than with a supporter base that would fully appreciate you.

If you're a romanticist, Moyes is definitely up there, and he isn't the only person with an association with the club that is popular amongst the supporters. Paul Gallagher is another name that has been discussed, and he's currently out of work after leaving Stoke City.

The 39-year-old had a brief stint in charge of the Potters last season before Steven Schumacher took over, and had also worked under both Frankie McAvoy and Ryan Lowe before at PNE. He's experienced life in the home dugout before albeit as an assistant manager, but is he ready for the main job?

Media reports and betting markets have supporters assessing other contenders, and this week both John Eustace and Scott Lindsey addressed the rumours linking them with the post. Supporters have looked around the Championship, League One and even at managers out of work, and have had their say on who they think should be considered for the job.

The Evening Post have asked you the supporters on Facebook and Twitter who you think should take the reins. Here we look at the nine best suggestions and assess their chances.

1 . David Moyes (Unemployed) Perhaps the first choice of most North End supporters. Moyes is a popular figure at Deepdale having began his managerial career in Lancashire. He's mainly managed in the Premier League, managing Everton and Manchester United, whilst winning European silverware with West Ham. He's out of work since leaving the Hammers, but Rangers legend Kris Boyd doesn't think he'd manage the Lilywhites for a second time.

2 . Paul Heckingbottom (Unemployed) Heckingbottom has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United in December last year, after winning promotion from the Championship with the Blades. He was linked with the Plymouth Argyle job in the summer but the Pilgrims decided on Wayne Rooney. His experience of getting the Blades promoted could make him a good candidate.

3 . Paul Gallagher (Unemployed) He was named the Player of the Decade by the fans from 2010 to 2019 in a vote published in January 2020. Gallagher retired in May 2021 and become a coach at PNE, but left to work alongside Alex Neil in July 2021. Worked alongside Steven Schumacher too but left this summer. It would be his first job in senior management, but at least he's got some coaching experience under his belt.