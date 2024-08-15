Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace | Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has distanced himself from reports that he’s on a six-man shortlist to become Preston North End’s next manager

The 44-year-old said he knew nothing about the link, which initially came from Sky Sports News’ Rob Dorsett. The former defender added he’s had no contact from the Deepdale outfit and stressed he’s happy at Ewood Park.

North End have begun their search for a new manager after Ryan Lowe left the club by mutual consent on Monday. The Liverpudlian departed the Lilywhites after two-and-a-half years in charge and in the aftermath of last Friday night’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey has emerged as an early frontrunner for the role, with the 52-year-old the current bookies’ favourite to be named as Lowe’s successor. According to Dorsett, the Red Devils manager also makes up PNE’s six-man wanted list - alongside Gary Rowett, Paul Gallagher, Brian Barry-Murphy and Alex Neil.

But as far the Rovers boss Eustace is concerned, he has no intention of making the short trip west to become Preston’s next manager as he disputed the claims.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, the former Birmingham City boss said: “‘I don't know anything about it, I am happy here. I'm here to build. I came to build an exciting football team and, hopefully, we can do that. There's been no contact at all.”

Eustace has been in charge of Rovers since February, after he was named as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s replacement. He helped Preston’s Lancashire rivals avoid relegation thanks to a 2-0 win at champions Leicester on the final day of the season.

Blackburn have started their 2024-25 campaign with two straight wins - a 4-2 win against Derby on the opening day of the season, which was quickly followed by a 6-1 victory at Stockport County in the Carabao Cup.

Preston won their first game of the post-Lowe era with a 2-0 victory against Sunderland in the League Cup. Mike Marsh, Ched Evans and Peter Murphy remain in temporary charge and will oversea Saturday’s trip to Swansea in the league.