Ryan Lowe left his job as PNE manager on Monday

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey is flattered to be getting linked with the Preston North End job.

The 52-year-old has been the favourite for the gig, with the bookies, ever since Ryan Lowe’s departure from Deepdale was confirmed on Monday morning. Lindsyy has made a name for himself at the Broadfield Stadium, taking Crawley up via the League Two play-offs last season.

The Red Devils have won 15 games since January 1 - which only Doncaster Rovers can better. Lindsey’s men beat Blackpool on the opening day of the League One season, before seeing off Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup. Lindsey, for now, simply plans to crack on with his job at Crawley.

"It doesn't add pressure to me and doesn't change anything,” Lindsey told SussexWorld.com. “Nothing changes with the way I work - with the way I focus on the job that I'm doing. Of course, it's always nice to be connected to certainly bigger clubs and clubs in the Championship. It's fantastic to be linked to them in many ways, but it's clear to me that I've got keep my eye on the ball with the job that I'm doing here and that won't change until I'm told otherwise.”

At the time of writing (15/08, 16:15), Lindsey remains the favourite with SkyBet - who have him priced at 1/2 to succeed Lowe. PNE legend David Moyes follows, at 4/1, with Paul Heckingbottom 5/1, interim Preston manager Mike Marsh 6/1 and David Healy 7/1. One man who has distanced himself from the vacancy, though, is Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace. The former Birmingham City chief was said to be on the Deepdale outfit’s shortlist, earlier this week.

He said on Thursday: “‘I don't know anything about it, I am happy here. I'm here to build. I came to build an exciting football team and, hopefully, we can do that. There's been no contact at all.”