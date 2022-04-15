Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe felt his side had the chances to beat Millwall at Deepdale

The Good Friday contest ended in a 1-1 draw, Millwall defender Murray Wallace scoring at both ends – he put through his own goal in the sixth minute before heading the South London side’s equaliser.

Both sides had chances to score, PNE boss Lowe of the view that some of those should have been put away by his side.

Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman challenges Millwall's Oliver Burke at Deepdale

Lowe said: “I think we should have had more, we should have been out of sight and finished them off.

"We were worthy of two goals in the first half and in the second half you saw the chances we created.

"Millwall had a couple of chances as well, I’m not denying that, Daniel Iversen made some good saves.

"We should have had three or four more goals, like we should have done last week against QPR.

Preston North End skipper Alan Browne receives treatment from physio Matt Jackson during the game against Millwall

"One thing I am pleased about is the entertainment, the patterns of play we work. There are some bits in there that certainly need to be better, we know that – the ball retention and the turnovers which we are working on every day.

"We know that we can get up the top end of the pitch and it is then having that little bit of quality in front of goal. If we have that quality, we will score three or four goals.”

North End lost skipper Alan Browne after half an hour of the game, the midfielder limping off after getting a knock.

He was replaced by Ali McCann who gave a good account of himself in a rare run in the middle of the pitch.

Having come off so early, Browne has to be considered a doubt for the visit to Fulham on Tuesday night.

Lowe said: “Browney took a whack on the glute and hopefully it it not too bad. He’s a top pro and realised he couldn’t carry on with a half a leg if his glute wasn’t right because all the muscle tracks through there.

"We got him off and put Ali on who I thought was terrific.