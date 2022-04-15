Player Ratings: Preston North End 1-1 Millwall

Murray Wallace put North End into the lead, turning the ball into his own net after Daniel Johnson broke forward down the left wing and delivered a low cross.
Wallace was on hand at the other end to level the game, planting his header into the top corner before half time to draw the Lions level.
Here’s how we rated PNE on the day.
1. Daniel Iversen - 7
Could do nothing about Millwall's goal as Wallace planted his header into the top corner but prevented the Lions from adding to it in the second half. Pulled off another stunning flurry of saves, three in quick succession. The fact that it isn't the first time, nor second, shows his class this campaign.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
2. Sepp van den Berg - 7
Made some important headers and again showed that he is becoming too good for this level. Will leave a huge hole in the North End side when he likely departs for pastures new this summer following the end of his loan.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
3. Patrick Bauer - 7
His commanding presence at the back can sometimes go a little unnoticed but his control at the heart of the back three is exceptional. Showed his strength fending off multiple Millwall bodies whilst on the floor at one point, with no one able to match him.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
4. Andrew Hughes - 7
Steady as always down the left side of PNE's defence, times it so well to jump out and close down his man, often pinching the ball to bring it away.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley