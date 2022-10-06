Preston North End manager apologises to fans but outlines ambitions for club

There has been disquiet amongst supporters in recent weeks due to a lack of recruitment, which led to a lengthy statement from chairman Craig Hemmings.

Lowe has outlined his ambitions for PNE but admits it will take time.

He said: “I apologise if I've led anyone down a different path but I don't think I have. What is the point in this football club being in the Championship and finishing 12th every year, or 13th every year, there is no point in me doing that.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe kicks the ball at Sunderland.

"I want to go and finish in the next level, I want the football club to finish ninth, seventh, whatever it may be. The fans want that as well. The fans want to see us get to where we want to get to, it's not done overnight, it just doesn't happen.”

Lowe believes the signs are there that he has made improvements at the club and that his vision is becoming to come through in the way the club is run.

When it comes to the financial side of things, the PNE boss knows he must punch above his weight.

He said: "You've seen the progression from when we came in on December 7 to now, yes we haven't scored enough goals this season so far but if we had another few points on the board we would be right up there now. The questions and the answers are different then.

"What I'm trying to do is achieve something great with this football club, my staff, the players and the owner by putting his money into the football club. Now is that enough money to run the football club and try and get to the top level? Probably not, but you have to deal with what you're given. You can't go and spend £15 if you only have £10.

"We have to overachieve on our budgets which I've always done. It just doesn't happen overnight. The fans have seen the style, the brand and the philosophy we're bringing.