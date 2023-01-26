Preston North End man eyed by at least five clubs as right-back closes in on transfer

Preston North End have until next Tuesday to add more signings into their squad. Ryan Lowe’s side are currently 11th in the Championship table and are only two points off the play-offs.

The Lilywhites won 2-1 away at Birmingham City last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder attracting interest

Preston midfielder Adam O’Reilly is wanted by Cork City, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, St Patrick’s Athletic, and Dundalk, according to the Echo Live. The report also suggests he is in talks with a club in Scotland and is also attracting interest from teams in League One and League Two as he hunts for a new home.

The 21-year-old, who is from Cork, has been on the books at Deepdale since 2016 but hasn’t managed to break into their side. As a result, he has had various loan spells away from Lancashire at Hyde United, Stalybridge Celtic, Waterford and St Pat’s to gain experience.

Target heading elsewhere

The Lilywhites are reportedly keen on Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh, as per Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas on Twitter. He spent time on loan at Cardiff City in the second tier last term to get some game time and the Bluebirds are also said to be interested.