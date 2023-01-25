The 30-year-old has made the move to Rotherham United on a three-and-a-half-year deal, after departing Norwich City on a free transfer.

Matt Taylor’s side currently sit 20th in the Championship table, but are five points clear of the bottom three.

Hugill joins the club having scored once in 10 appearances this season.

Jordan Hugill left Preston North in End in 2018

Since arriving at Carrow Road in 2020, he has only featured for the Canaries on 44 occasions, and has spent time on loan with West Brom and Cardiff City in the last few years.

During the early days of his career, the striker played for Seaham Red Star, Consett, Jerez Industrial, Whitby Town and Marske United, before being signed by Port Vale.

His move to Preston came in 2014, but was soon sent out on short loans to Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United.

After settling in at Deepdale, he started to impress, scoring a total of 30 goals in 114 appearances.

After handing in a transfer request at North End, Hugill joined West Ham United on deadline day in January 2018 for a reported fee of £10million, but struggled for game time at the London Stadium.

He spent the two following seasons on loan back in the Championship with Middlesbrough and QPR respectively.

During that time he scored 22 goals in 82 appearances, which eventually led to a permanent move to Norwich.

A hamstring injury limited his game time during the subsequent season, but still managed to score five times under Daniel Farke.

After the Canaries were promoted back to the Premier League, Hugill was sent out on loan.

Following his move to the New York Stadium, his first appearance for Rotherham United could come in a South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United on February 4.

He will wear the number 10 shirt for the Millers and his contract will run until June 2026.

On social media, he wrote: “Can’t wait to get started. Big second half of the season ahead.”