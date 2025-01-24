Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Dane was influential in the 2-1 win at Watford on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mads Frokjaer holds the press conference room in a very unique way but it makes for an engaging interview as any. Care and thought behind the words, which are delivered in a hushed, gentle tone. In doing so there feels added weight to them. Preston North End’s number 10 is a thinker, a student of the game. And on the back of one of his best performances for the club, he arrives in trademark style - knitted jumper, grey trousers and black leather shoes - for another interesting chat.

The Dane’s display at Vicarage Road was the sub-plot to the main event. While it was Milutin Osmajic who stole the headlines and scored the brace which won PNE the match, Frokjaer was a wonderful watch on the night. Galloping around a pristine surface, hunting the ball with purpose and bringing clarity to North End’s final third play. He got his long overdue assist - something he was aware of but not too het up over - in the second half. The feeling on the pitch was certainly enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’ve had a few games in the season where we performed like that,” Frokjaer told the Lancashire Post. “I think the main part is we scored early on, so we could somewhat live with ourselves not scoring all the chances afterwards. We’ve played a good handful of games where we really feel we've been on top. Even though they were on the ball they didn't really produce much.

“It was a good goal; apart from that we stayed in our lines and compact together, worked as a team and didn't really give them anything. All in all, it was good from start to finish. The main point is when we do that, we need the three points like we got on Tuesday. Of course, I enjoy being on the ball more than not being on it.

“I think, as a midfielder, all my life I'm used to getting on the ball all the time. If you're not on the ball you sort of feel like a spectator, even though you're in the game. It means the world that I can actually get on the ball and get a few passes and touches and we can find each other, which we did really well again. So hopefully we'll just do that every game.”

Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Frokjaer entered the press room at Euxton after manager Paul Heckingbottom - who had been talking about his midfielder quite a bit. The PNE boss has praised his player on several occasions - in terms of athleticism, technical ability and personality too. On Thursday it was all about how Frokjaer can get better and, as well as not beating himself up as much, looking for the pass before the assist is something he wants his number 10 to do. The Dane enjoys his chats with the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, I think sometimes he thinks I'm a bit too greedy and that I want the assist and not the hockey assist,” said Frokjaer. “But no, I think also for some of the players, now Jayden has come in and also Kes was new in the summer... I really enjoy playing through balls, so getting the runs in behind either for a shot or for them to cross it, like against Hull where we scored.

“I think we need to get it out of both. I need to play it for them to get an assist and sometimes they need to run to actually get a shot on goal instead of thinking they need the assist. But yeah, I think we're in a good spot. Everybody's working hard, running for each other and the gaffer has loads of things to say to me, but that's part of it.”

Earlier in his interview the PNE man had mentioned feeling more ‘pacey’ on the pitch, and capable of driving past his opponents. It’s Frokjaer’s second full season in the Championship; he feels it’s been more of a natural improvement than something he’s particularly focused on.

“I think I've always been sneak,” said Frokjaer. “I think people from outside don’t really rate the speed of my legs, but I've always been fast and stuff. I think just now, after a year and a half, I'm used to it. This is just the normal speed of the game now for me. I'm used to everything over here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just having that second wind in the second half, still going forward, still running past defenders and not getting tired, I've enjoyed that part of it this season compared to the first season where, after one sprint, I felt a bit more tired. It's just being more on top of the game and feeling more sharp.”

The 25-year-old assures his own opinion is the most important to him but a few times over the course of his 20 minute interview, Frokjaer made reference to external views. However, he tends to keep away from that sort of stuff while on his phone.

“I know where to find it.”

“No, I don't really look at it, to be fair,” said Frokjaer. “I know where to find it, but I don't really look for it. It doesn't really show up and like everything else in life, if you don't want to see it, it's easy to look the other way. I am pretty much in tune with myself. I am probably my biggest critic, or probably next biggest after my Dad!

“I think the thing with me, compared to other players, is it's pretty easy to see when I'm annoyed I think. I don't really hide it. Sometimes the manager thinks I show it too much, that I am annoyed with myself or somebody else. That is just the way I go about it; I don't even think about it. He's right, I can beat myself up, but that's only because I trust my own abilities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 18 games left to play - and an FA Cup fourth round clash in store - the North End midfielder’s aim for the rest of the season is fairly straightforward.

“You want to do as best as you can as a team, hopefully get as many wins as possible and see where it takes us,” said Frokjaer. “The way we’ve performed this season, as I said, we should have had a few more wins. I think it wouldn't be unfair to say that if we won the games where we should at least have been in front with a few goals, or not have a goal disallowed for a non-offside, we’d be near the playoff spot, if not in the play-offs at the minute. You're just aiming high and going about your business and being consistent, especially against a team that goes a bit more direct, and keep getting wins.”

Away from football it’s been one-and-a-half years in England now for Frokjaer. The experience of living in Manchester city centre - while a stark contrast to life back home where he would cycle everywhere - has so far been enjoyable. He and his partner have made the effort to see much more of the country too.

“It’s alright!” said Frokjaer. “It's a bit grey but that's just like Denmark, isn't it? It's all good over here. I enjoy Manchester. I enjoy my life with my missus over here and all that. It's been good. It's a good club, a good dressing room. It's tough to really be too annoyed about anything except the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've been trying to go on a few day trips and travel around a few countrysides and stuff like that. I think for me, playing football abroad is also about the experience and seeing different parts of the world. So going about and seeing the small villages around is good fun. I like the main cities as well, but the villages are good for a few days. And then back in the traffic.”