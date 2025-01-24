Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE have signed Lewis Gibson and Jayden Meghoma so far in the transfer window

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom hasn’t closed the book on the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites got to work early on in the month as Lewis Gibson arrived from Plymouth Argyle for a reported fee of £1.5million plus. Last week PNE made their second recruit of the window with Jayden Meghoma brought in on loan from Brentford.

Those two positions - centre-back and left wing-back - were priorities for Heckingbottom to bolster. In defence contract extensions have also been confirmed for Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and, most recently, Liam Lindsay.

After landing Meghoma last week the Preston boss played down the likelihood of further incomings for the Deepdale club. However, with the window set to close on February 3rd he very much feels PNE need to be on the lookout for potential deals - both in and out.

"No, I think we'd like things to happen, definitely," said Heckingbottom, when asked if he's expecting a quiet two-and-a-half weeks. "But if it doesn’t, like I said before, we sort of boxed off the main things we wanted in Lewis' signing and then another left-side defender.

“Because, when we've looked really out of balance I've felt it's been because of those positions. So, to get that is good, great... really happy. But I think if you waste any sort of time in a transfer window, you're foolish. So, you've always got to be trying to do some sort of business."

North End’s second January recruit, Meghoma, made his debut in PNE’s 2-1 win away to Watford on Tuesday night. The 18-year-old impressed at Vicarage Road, showing maturity in his first outing on the Championship stage and providing the assist for Milutin Osmajic’s opener.

"It was exactly how I thought he'd play," said Heckingbottom. "Listen, he's going to have a good future... good career ahead of him if he keeps doing the right things. But for an 18-year-old, yeah, I think I said when he signed that, looking around at young players - particularly in that position - there's lots of players who may go on and have a real big, big future.

“But there weren't too many younger ones who I felt were, in terms of mentality and performance and enthusiasm on the pitch, at that first-team ready level. Jayden's been in around, he's played first-team games, he's obviously been in Brentford's first-team squad all season - and that's some level to be at. So the fact that they trust him there shows that he's ready.

“Although he's a young boy with a lot of potential, he's at a level where he's tasting it every week and knowing the importance of first-team football. In the few days he's been in here, he's shown me that it was the right thing to do. Lovely lad, humble, just wants to do well. The fact he just wanted to come here to try and get minutes.

“Like I said to him, I can guarantee minutes, but then it's down to you how many minutes you get. I think you could see in his performance, really keen, really eager, plays on the front foot. He's got good quality as well. We think we can help him improve that quality in the final third. The fact he got an assist in the first game he'll be delighted with and Brentford will be, so we're looking forward to working with him."