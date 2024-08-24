Preston North End v Luton Town injury and team news as 6 out and 4 doubts
Preston North End team news
North End have just one injury concern to contend with and that's Ali McCann. The Northern Ireland international is back in training but just needs to get up to speed with things as he's just a little behind his teammates. Manager Paul Heckingbottom confirmed to in-house media that the midfielder has been back involved this week. Milutin Osmajic has also been absent with illness, after playing in the Central League on Tuesday afternoon. Everyone else is fit and available.
Doubts: Ali McCann, Milutin Osmajic.
Luton Town team news
Liam Walsh and Mark McGuinness are both in line to make their debuts for the Hatters, after joining this week. McGuinness has signed from Cardiff City in a deal that could be worth up to £10m, whilst Walsh was a free agent after leaving Swansea City in the summer.
Mads Andersen and Reece Burke are also in contention after missing the first few games of the season. Manager Rob Edwards said that if they don't feature on Saturday, then they should get minutes against QPR - so their status is slightly doubtful.
Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is suspended after picking up a red card in the goalless draw against Portsmouth. Marvelous Nakamba is in line to play against QPR, but Saturday will come too soon. Tom Krauß has joined Luton from Mainz, but has a sprained ankle and isn't expected to feature until the international break.
Jacob Brown, Daiki Hashioka, Allan Campbell, Louie Watson and Tim Krul haven't been included in any match day squads of yet. Wales international Tom Lockyer returned to training earlier this month, as he takes the next step in his rehabilitation.
Out: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Jacob Brown, Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Lockyer and Tom Krauß. Doubts: Mads Andersen and Reece Burke.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.