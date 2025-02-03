New contract for PNE youngster and loan move

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End young pro Kitt Nelson has signed a new contract until 2028 and immediately gone out on loan to Cork City.

The 19-year-old heads out for his second loan spell, having made 25+ appearances for Workington AFC last season. Nelson, who joined PNE’s academy at Under-9s, signed professional terms in 2023. He has been on the bench four times for North End in the Championship this campaign, but is yet to debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon making the move to Cork, Nelson said: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s a really exciting opportunity to play for a big club like Cork City. I can’t wait to get going There’s a good connection between Preston North End and City.

Kitt Nelson | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

“I know some of the players here - I’ve played with Harry Nevin, and Seani Maguire was at Preston for a few years. I’m just looking forward to getting on the pitch at Turner’s Cross now.”

Nelson was a forward in academy football for North End but has predominantly been used as a wing-back in reserve matches this season. Having included the teenager in first team training, PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom is behind the contract extension.

He said: “Kitt’s definitely deserved his new deal. He’s a great lad with a top attitude and he’s worked really hard ever since I arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think his loan to Cork will do him the world of good in terms of going out and getting that experience in a good league and getting used to playing men’s football.”

“We’re delighted to get this deal done...”

Cork manager Tim Clancy said: “We’re delighted to get this deal done, as Kitt is a player that we have been looking at bringing in.

“He’s an exciting young player that brings a lot of versatility to the team as well. He can play in the middle of the park or up front, so we’re happy to have him on board.”