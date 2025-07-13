PNE were beaten 1-3 by Liverpool in Sunday’s pre-season friendly at Deepdale

Paul Heckingbottom was proud of how Preston North End handled Sunday’s occasion against Liverpool.

Prior to the pre-season friendly at Deepdale, tributes were paid following the tragic deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva. There were two songs sung by Claudia Rose Maguire and PNE captain Ben Whiteman placed a wreath in front of the away fans, before a minute’s silence.

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “The eyes of the football world were on us and we wanted to represent ourselves, and the wider football world, in the correct way and pay our respects in the correct way. I hope that we were able to do that and I hope that came across to everyone affected.

“I'm proud of everyone. I thanked Arne (Slot) for coming to the game. I hope that this has begun their healing process, if you like. I hope that they feel better for having that game and it's a step closer to where they need to get themselves to, without a doubt. But I'm proud of everyone who's been involved in the planning of this.

“The fans, the behaviour, the way everyone showed their respect and also the players and staff. I felt we were representing more than ourselves today. It's difficult. It's a game of football and, listen, I'll credit both sets of players, both sets of staff. It was a proper game when the whistle went and you've got to do that.

“We don't want to risk injuries. We want to pay our respects in the right way. You've got to do it properly but it's tough, yeah. I can't imagine how it is for the staff, players and families affected. I didn't come out because I didn't want to see that. But, yes, I'm pleased with how everyone represented us and the wider football world.

“It puts things into perspective about life and football in general. That was my first conversation with the players. I'll not forget the morning when we saw the news. The whole training ground stopped. We went out, got everyone together and just reminded everyone that people are always moaning, things going against them, things aren’t right.

“Then you see news like that, it puts things into perspective. I think that's the message. It reminds everyone how fragile life is, but we're lucky enough to play a fantastic game that we all love. Diogo, believe me having been against him a few times, was that type of player as well. The game was played in the right way for him, for everyone involved.”

On the pitch, the Reds triumphed 1-3 with Conor Bradley and Darwin Nunez scoring either side of half-time. Liam Lindsay pulled one back late on for Preston with a powerful header, but Cody Gakpo went on to add a third for Arne Slot’s men. Heckingbottom took positives despite conceding some frustrating goals.

“Some good bits, some sloppy bits,” said Heckingbottom. “We had sloppy moments with the ball but they can force you to do that. A couple of mistakes for goals but yeah, from individual players who we've signed, from individual players who we know well, there were lots of things to show what we're about, which is good.”

