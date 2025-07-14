Deepdale was an emotional scene during the pre-season contest between Preston North End and Liverpool.

In the Reds’ first game since the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, and his brother Andre Silva, a powerful tribute was delivered.

PNE had a central role to play on the day and manager Paul Heckingbottom was ‘proud’ of how the whole football club behaved.

A minute’s silence was observed pre-match, after Claudia Rose Maguire’s performance of ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

During the latter, PNE captain Ben Whiteman walked the length of the pitch and placed a wreath in front of the travelling fans.

Players wore black armbands, the free match day programme was dedicated to Diogo and Andre, and applause broke out in the 20th minute across the stadium.

After the match, Liverpool’s players and staff stood in front of the visiting fans - who sung Jota’s chant for around seven minutes straight.

3 . Ben Whiteman places a wreath in front of the away fans